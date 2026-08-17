Official: Ethan Ennis seals permanent move to Stockport County from Man United



Ethan Ennis has completed a permanent switch from Manchester United to Stockport County, it has been confirmed.

Ennis move

Ennis joined United in 2021 from bitter rivals Liverpool. He arrived at United as a highly rated talent and rose through the ranks in the academy.

He put pen to paper on his first professional deal with United two weeks after his 17th birthday.

The forward was part of the Under-18s team that won the FA Youth Cup, beating Nottingham Forest in the final in a packed Old Trafford. Ennis featured alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

He spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, where he enjoyed a productive stint. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ennis was set to stay at United but Stockport have announced his signing.

Ennis has penned a three-year deal.

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Stockport boss Jimmy McNulty said, “Ethan is a really exciting addition for the football club, and I’m delighted to welcome him to Edgeley Park as part of our County team.”

“Ethan has had a unique education as a footballer, having been developed by two of the biggest and most successful clubs in the country. As a result, he is a player who has all the attributes to succeed at this level and higher over the next few years of his career.”

“His versatility will provide us with great options out wide and in central attacking areas, he is comfortable playing on either side and his pace and ability on the ball is something I think will really excite supporters when they see him in action.”

“He joins us after an exceptional loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season and, as a coaching staff, we’re really looking forward to working with him and continuing that development in League One. To be able to sign him on a permanent deal is a testament to the recruitment team and I’m confident he will prove an excellent addition to what we’re building at Edgeley Park.”

Recruitment director Jonathan Smith remarked, “We’re delighted to bring Ethan to Stockport County. He had an excellent season on loan at Fleetwood last year where he was playing consistently and performing at a high level.”

“Ethan is a very quick and direct player. He wants to get at opponents, attack space and make things happen, and we feel his attributes fit really well with the way we want to play.”

“Ethan was initially made available to us on a loan basis, so to be able to turn that into a permanent deal feels like a real coup for the club. We’ve had a number of conversations with him and, a few weeks ago, Ethan came to the Preston game with me so he could see first-hand our style, structure and the environment we’re creating here.”

“We’re delighted that, having had that opportunity to see the club for himself, Ethan chose Stockport County as his permanent home. We’re really looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his development.”

Ennis leaves United without making a competitive senior appearance.

Featured image Ian MacNicol via Getty Images