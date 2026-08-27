Man United discussing the possibility of signing England international, two Chelsea stars also on their radar



INEOS chose to revamp Manchester United’s midfield this summer, but the defence is equally in need of attention.

Michael Carrick is currently without two of his best defenders in Matthijs de Ligt (long-term injury) and Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine is yet to regain full match fitness after missing nearly the entire pre-season. His injury record is not the best, nor is his anger management ability out on the pitch.

Harry Maguire partnered Ayden Heaven at the heart of the backline away at Hull City, and safe to say, the duo struggled badly at the MKM Stadium.

Defensive depth needed

Add to this the former club captain’s ageing legs, and Carrick could be in danger should one of his players suffer an injury.

So far, INEOS were prioritising a left-back to succeed Luke Shaw, but it seems they have finally caught wind of the situation.

This explains reports of the Red Devils looking at a versatile full-back who is capable of playing at centre-back.

Interestingly, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that the 20-time English league champions were offered the chance to sign a Chelsea first-team star, while they admire one of the Blues’ wonderkids.

Two Chelsea stars, one England international on United’s radar

A Championship star is also on United’s radar, but whether an agreement can be found before deadline day remains to be seen.

“Manchester United are looking at CB options. Taylor Harwood-Bellis was discussed internally.

“Tosin Adarabioyo was offered directly, as a squad player. Josh Acheampong has been on United’s radar, but Chelsea consider him untouchable in terms of a sale,” the reporter revealed.

Both Chelsea stars have been on United’s radar for sometime, but it is safe to say that Adarabioyo is simply not good enough, while the Samford Bridge side have previously rejected United’s advances for Acheampong.

The Southampton star will cost in the region of £25 million to £30 million, a fee INEOS are unlikely to spend this summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist with a decent transfer track record.

Carrick could do with reinforcements at the back.

United are unlikely to spend on the centre-back position.

TPP View

We believe that Man United might be looking at options, with an eye on strengthening next year.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images