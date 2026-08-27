Omar Berrada shares honest reaction to Man United’s Champions League draw



Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has given his verdict after the club discovered their group stage opponents for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

UCL draw

The Champions League is set to welcome United back for the first time since their dismal 2023/24 campaign, in which Erik ten Hag’s side crashed out with a humiliating bottom-place finish in their group.

The Dutch coach and his players managed just a single Champions League victory that term, beating Copenhagen.

Their fate was sealed by a dismal return of one draw and four defeats from the other five group fixtures, cementing their position at the foot of the table.

United will be eager to make amends and earlier on Thursday evening, they found out who they will be facing in the group stage of the competition.

The Red Devils have been drawn against Bayern Munich (H), Atletico Madrid (A), Roma (H), Sporting (A), RB Leipzig (H), Villarreal (A), Sabah (H) and Como (A).

To get to the knockout round, United must finish in the top eight of the 32-team league table, or advance from a play-off round if they finish between ninth and 24th.

Berrada spoke to media after the draw and shares his thoughts.

Berrada’s verdict

Asked how excited he is that United are back in the continent’s most prestigious competition, Berrada answered, “We’re very excited.”

“This is a competition that we think we need to be playing in every season. We have some fantastic opponents.”

“Old Trafford has been the home of some great moments in this competition, so hopefully we’ll create new memories for our fans.”

Asked whether there is a game in particular he is looking forward to, Berrada remarked, “I think Bayern Munich at home.”

“Obviously, the 1999 final was iconic in the history of the club. But we’re looking forward to playing against all these great opponents, at home and away. And as I said, hopefully we’ll create some really good memories for our fans.”

Berrada stressed that United are aiming to win the Champions League, and will take it game by game.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images