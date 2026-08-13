Michael Carrick delivers bold verdict on Man United’s title ambitions



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has opened up on growing talk that the club are well placed to compete for the title in the new season.

Title ambitions

United last won the Premier League title in 2013 when the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

In the years since, United have seldom been in contention, left to observe as their rivals have contested, and claimed, the most prestigious honours.

But last season’s superb run under Carrick has a section of fans dreaming of a return to the glory days. No team accumulated more points than Carrick’s side since he took over following Ruben Amorim’s sacking.

Having already secured Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow, and with further additions expected, United appear to be in a strong position to push on. Add to that the fact that their rivals are in various stages of transition, and the optimism is understandable.

Leny Yoro recently expressed an ambition to win the Premier League, as have some of his teammates.

Now, Carrick has shared his verdict on whether United are genuine title contenders.

Title talk

Carrick told The Athletic, “First and foremost, for the players to believe that, it puts us all in a good place. You’ve got to have the belief going into the season thinking we can achieve something special.”

“But they’ve got to go out there and do it and feel it.”

“I’m not going to make any crazy predictions, but I think on the back of what we’ve done, that gives us the confidence to move forward.”

“We’ve definitely got the potential to achieve something really special. I’m not hiding from the fact, and we should aim to do that.”

United kickstart their Premier League season on August 22 when they face newly-promoted Hull City.

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