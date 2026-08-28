Marcus Rashford: Premier League rivals considering cheeky last-minute move for Man United star

Arsenal could consider a temporary move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if they fail to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, according to The Independent.

The possibility is presented as one of several potential outcomes rather than an advanced negotiation. There is no suggestion that Arsenal have approached United or that the Red Devils would approve such a deal.

Arsenal assess attacking alternatives

Miguel Delaney reports that there is some surprise within Arsenal that Gabriel Martinelli was allowed to leave before the club secured another option for that area of Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Some sources cited by the newspaper believe that situation could lead Arsenal to explore a loan for Rashford.

Alvarez remains the priority. Arteta has reportedly maintained a long-standing interest in the former Manchester City forward despite being aware that Barcelona represented the player’s preferred destination.

Atletico’s refusal to negotiate with Barcelona has improved Arsenal’s position, while intermediaries have been making the case that Alvarez would be deployed in his best attacking role in north London.

A deal would still be extremely difficult. Atletico reportedly want a total package worth €150 million, leaving Arsenal with a substantial financial hurdle even if the player becomes open to the move.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta’s previous association with Atletico could assist talks. The Gunners may also have the option of offering an attacker in return, with Viktor Gyokeres said to be the Spanish club’s most attractive possibility.

A difficult proposal for United

For United, the Rashford element is the important part of the story. A temporary transfer would allow the Red Devils to retain ownership of the forward, but it would also risk strengthening a direct Premier League rival without freeing up funds to find a replacement.

United are already looking to dip into the loan market to replace another forward, Joshua Zirkzee, who looks to be bound for Fiorentina. Finding one quality forward on loan will be hard enough, let alone two.

Rashford’s current position at Old Trafford seems to be amicable and productive and indeed it seems unlikely that the player would welcome the move. It therefore would be a big surprise if both club and player were to respond favourably to Arsenal’s adavnces.

Unless the proposed terms were overwhelmingly favourable to the Red Devils, even a temporary move abroad would appear far easier to justify than reinforcing Arsenal.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ The Independent is usually a reliable source.

⚠️ Delaney may be guilty of just stirring the pot here.

⚠️ His "some sources believe" language is loaded with skepticism.

TPP View

We do not think Arsenal would waste their time trying to get Rashford on loan at this stage.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images