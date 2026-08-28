Home » Habeeb Ogunneye: Man United youngster announces emotional departure from club

Habeeb Ogunneye: Man United youngster announces emotional departure from club

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Like every summer, there has been a reorganisation of youth players at Carrington.

Summer moves

The Red Devils have brought in Colombian Cristian Orozco and have also signed Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

Both have already been playing for the youth team this season. United have also shown an interest in Leicester City’s Louis Page, but no deal has been agreed yet.

Some players have also gone out on loan, such as Jacob Devaney, who has headed north to Hibernian, and Dan Gore looks set to go to Luton Town.

What’s more, some players have made permanent moves, such as Ethan Williams, and it appears Habeeb Ogunneye will also be departing the club.

Ogunneye

United youngsters James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye spent last season on loan but seem to be leaving the club permanently to join Arsenal.

Ogunneye spent the first half of last season at Newport County, but returned to Carrington for the second half of the season.

He is a right-back who first made his appearance with the Manchester United under-18s at 15 years old.

The full-back has also represented England under-17s.

Departing comments

Ahead of his move to Arsenal, Ogunneye has taken to social media to thank United for the past.

He posted on Instagram, “5 years. What a journey. Forever grateful for the memories, the people and everything this club has given me. Time for the next chapter.”

Ogunneye then posted some photos of him running out alongside Christian Eriksen and at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

There is also an image of him leaving the Old Trafford tunnel with the Stretford End at his back, and finally a photo of him as a boy in Manchester United’s training gear.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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