

Manchester United landed Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer after chasing him for the best part of a year.

The Red Devils were keen to sign the Cameroonian in 2025, but for the Seagulls’ exorbitant demands proving to be prohibitive.

United kept in touch with the 22-year-old’s camp, and the player’s desire to move to Old Trafford provided just the leverage INEOS needed.

The defensive midfielder’s value came down significantly over the course of last season, with the 20-time English league champions finally getting their man for an initial £65 million, down from last summer’s asking price of over £100 million.

United got Baleba for a lot cheaper this summer

United could be about to repeat the same trick to sign Lewis Hall, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. It is well known at this stage that the Newcastle ace is seen as the dream replacement for Luke Shaw.

However, the Magpies have remained firm in their stance of not letting the left-back leave this summer.

United have reluctantly accepted that fact, which explains why they have been linked with a whole host of full-backs recently.

The three-time Champions League winners are against the idea of spending exorbitantly for a left-back when they plan to return for Lewis Hall in 2027.

Same trick to be used for Lewis Hall

This explains why a move for Alejandro Balde of Barcelona proved beyond INEOS. The 21-year-old Newcastle star would love for the chance to jump ship this summer.

But he is unlikely to agitate so close to deadline day, but his buy-in is considered crucial with INEOS planning to return for his services next summer, akin to what they did for Baleba.

“The signs from the Hall camp are he sees a very strong fit at Manchester United. This is where Manchester United have got confidence, as they did with Carlos Baleba 12 months ago.

“If they can’t move now, if they do choose to move in a year’s time, and even if Hall signs a new deal first, the player has that buy in.”

Lewis Hall open to the idea

United are so fixated on Lewis Hall that there is a chance that they do not sign a left-back at all this summer. That would be a mistake considering Shaw’s injury record.

Harry Amass and Diego Leon are the only other specialist options at Carrick’s disposal, but both have been deemed not quite ready for the step up.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist with a decent transfer track record

Newcastle are unlikely to sell Hall so close to deadline day

United have shown they are willing to be patient to get their man

TPP View

We believe that Man United will definitely return for Lewis Hall next summer if they cannot sign him before the window slams shut.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images