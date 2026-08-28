Real Madrid willing to sell Camavinga and his teammate as United plot ambitious double move

Manchester United reportedly have money to spend on two positions in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already signed three midfielders and are thought to be keen on strengthening their left flank with a new full-back. A new striker is also on the agenda at Old Trafford, with Joshua Zirkzee nearing an exit following talks with Fiorentina.

However, a report in Spain suggests the Red Devils are willing to dig deep into their pockets to add a full-back as well as a fourth midfielder to their ranks.

Manchester United in position to splash €80m on two La Liga stars

According to Cadena SER, Manchester United are preparing to spend €80 million (£68.5m) on signings in Spain.

Speaking to Cadena SER, journalist Pacojo claimed that United have €80m to splash on a full-back and a central midfielder.

Alejandro Balde is understood to be one of their targets for the left-back role. However, the Barcelona youngster has yet to open the door to an exit from his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has emerged as a key target to play in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid ready to sanction double exit

It is believed Real Madrid would be delighted to hear offers for Camavinga, who looks set for a limited first-team role under Jose Mourinho.

Furthermore, Los Blancos would “love” to include Ferland Mendy in the deal.

The French left-back has struggled for form and fitness in the Spanish capital, and Mourinho has already signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea to play out wide on the left.

The departures of Camavinga and Mendy would allow Real to trim their squad and make profits on both players, who have failed to realise their immense potential at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, whether United would be willing to sign Mendy remains unclear. Given the 31-year-old’s underwhelming stint at Real, the Red Devils would be wise to stay away as far as possible from this deal that would allegedly leave their Spanish counterparts “absolutely delighted”.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a decent source for Real Madrid news

⚠️ Both players do not fit United’s tactical and financial profile

⚠️ No official bid has yet been reported

TPP view

United may have been interested in both players previously, and that may be just it.

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