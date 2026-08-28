6ft 5in La Liga monster emerges as Man United’s ready-made Zirkzee replacement



Joshua Zirkzee is expected to sign with Fiorentina on a season-long loan.

The Serie A side have won the race for the Dutch striker, beating Juventus and Napoli to his services.

Who replaces Zirkzee?

While Zirkzee leaves, attention now shifts to who will replace him.

Surely INEOS are wise enough to know that if they did not have plans to sign a striker, they should not have let one go, given the jam-packed fixture list they face with Champions League football back at Old Trafford.

That said, there have so far been no serious links to strikers, which begs the question: who will they turn to?

Teamtalk claim the Red Devils have been handed a chance to sign an Atlético Madrid striker.

Sorloth offered

They report: “Alexander Sorloth could be joining him in Manchester, with intermediaries offering Manchester United the chance to sign the Atletico Madrid striker.”

Standing at 6ft 5in, the Scandinavian hitman comes across as a physical striker who relies on aerial dominance, clinical left-footed finishing, and strong counter-attacking movement.

He certainly has the attributes to cope with the intensity of the Premier League, where he once played for Crystal Palace.

He would be the genuine central option, the target man, that Zirkzee could never be.

Indeed, if ready to deputise for Sesko, this could be a wise deal for INEOS to sanction; the Norwegian’s experience could also prove valuable for the young United number 30.

Other options

That said, while Sorloth could be a player to watch, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Freiburg’s Igor Matanović are other options the Red Devils are looking at to bolster Michael Carrick’s attack ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a decent source for Premier League transfer news, though it can at times rely on speculation

⚠️ No club-to-club talks initiated

TPP View

We believe that with Zirkzee on his way out, Man United’s name is simply being leveraged to whip up interest in strikers seeking a move. This looks to be precisely the case with Sorloth.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

