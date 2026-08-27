Man United wonderkid’s future depends on INEOS’ final piece of action in this window



Only five days remain before the transfer window closes, and Manchester United are still no closer to signing a new left-back.

Luke Shaw’s poor injury record means Michael Carrick cannot trust him to stay fit, especially with the Red Devils taking part in four competitions this season.

The head coach does not have a specialist senior backup for the England international. Both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can play there, but they are far more adept down the right.

Harry Amass and Diego Leon are two that Carrick can turn to, but INEOS do not feel either is ready for the step up in quality.

Harry Amass not deemed to be ready

Amass has played for the senior team under Ruben Amorim, but the co-owners are looking to offload him permanently.

After an impressive loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in the first half of last season, the young full-back returned with the aim of catching Carrick’s eye.

A decent pre-season followed but United feel his development is better served outside Old Trafford.

The Red Devils reportedly value the 19-year-old at only £7 million, with Championship interest increasing by the minute.

Harry Amass to leave if United sign a new left-back

The Sun have revealed that United are waiting for a new left-back to be signed before sanctioning the England Under-19 international’s departure.

“Harry Amass’s United future hinges on whether the club sign a left back in the final days of the window.

“Amass, 19, spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City in the second tier but has not made a competitive appearance since January due to a hamstring injury.

“The academy graduate is fit but his resale value is low, which has contributed to little movement in the market.”

As for Leon, United are looking at an EFL loan. Hopefully, the 20-time English league champions can sign a backup before the window slams shut.

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