Jadon Sancho set for unexpected adventure, finally finds new club after Man United exit

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has found a new club after waiting for the right opportunity all summer.

United released Sancho five years after signing him from Borussia Dortmund in a blockbuster £73 million deal.

The move proved to be a disaster for both parties, and Sancho ended up spending the last two and a half years of his United contract away from Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho finds new club

Jadon Sancho failed to set the world alight during loan stints with Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, giving United no reason to extend his contract.

His disappointing performances at different clubs and question marks over his work ethic meant that no top side placed their trust in his services this summer, despite his availability on a free transfer.

The Englishman briefly trained at non-league side Flixton FC to maintain his fitness while awaiting his next move.

According to journalist Alfonso Partidor, Sancho is moving to Brazil, having agreed to join Palmeiras.

The 26-year-old will reportedly sign a two-year deal with an option for a further year.

🚨🟢 ¡JADON SANCHO, NUEVO JUGADOR DEL PALMEIRAS! 🇧🇷 EXCLUSIVA: Jadon Sancho se convertirá en nuevo futbolista del Palmeiras. El acuerdo está cerrado y el inglés ya tiene decidido su próximo destino. 📝 Sancho firma por 2 temporadas + 1 opcional.#Palmeiras pic.twitter.com/UWtYmTnrBe — Alfonso Partidor (@AlfonsoPartidor) September 1, 2026

If all goes to plan, Sancho will get to link up with former United midfielder Andreas Pereira, who joined Palmeiras from Fulham last year.

Former Manchester United stars still in the market

Alongside Sancho, United also released Tyrell Malacia this summer despite a shortage of reliable left-backs at the club. The Dutchman remains without a club.

Paul Pogba is also a free agent after leaving AS Monaco in August. His contract with the Ligue 1 giants was terminated following just one season.

Meanwhile, in one of our recent opinion pieces, we suggested that United should consider the possibility of signing Pogba’s fellow countryman, Karim Benzema, on a short-term deal.

It was widely reported that the Red Devils wanted to sign an experienced goalscorer this summer. Benzema recently became a free agent after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. The veteran striker could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images