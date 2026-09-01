Leicester make big Louis Page decision for Plymouth clash as Man United push to close deal



Since 2020, Manchester United have made a deadline-day signing every year.

This time around, Leicester City’s young midfielder Louis Page looks likely to be the Red Devils’ deadline day arrival.

Page over a left-back signing will leave many stunned

Honestly, not many expected the midfield prodigy to emerge as the priority signing for deadline day.

Indeed, most expected INEOS to press for a left-back deal instead. Michael Carrick genuinely needed another reliable left-back he could count on.

As jam-packed as the fixtures are, Shaw cannot play every league game like he did last season.

Avoiding running the Englishman into the ground, while also acknowledging his struggles, his loss of athleticism, and the fact that opponents have been targeting him, gave United enough motivation to find him competition.

Yet as the transfer deadline closes in, a left-back signing looks unlikely.

In fact, only Page’s deal is expected to go through, as Sky Sports Danyal Khan suggests.

While we expect the signing of the midfield prodigy, with United sending through a tempting offer that includes a sell-on clause and an option for a season-long loan, the Foxes have made an interesting decision.

Page starts versus Plymouth

They have decided to start Page in their League One clash with Plymouth.

That is a risky call, given the young midfielder could pick up an injury that jeopardises his transfer.

Hopefully, though, that will not be the case; Page has a good game as, behind the scenes, the two clubs look to strike an agreement over the generational talent’s move to M16.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

