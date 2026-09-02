Official: Ex-Manchester United defender joins Auxerre on deadline day

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has decided to begin a new chapter in his career in France. The former academy graduate was once tipped for great things at Old Trafford, but his career has not panned out as expected.

Tuanzebe joined the Red Devils as an eight year old and progressed steadily through the ranks. He won the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in 2015 and the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year in 2017, further signifying his immense promise.

Tuanzebe earned his debut for the senior side in January 2017 and would be in and out of the first team over the next 12 months. He left on loan to join Aston Villa in January 2018 before extending his temporary stay at Villa Park later that summer, and eventually helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League.

That earned him an extended run with United at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, but a hamstring injury derailed his development. Tuanzebe eventually returned in October 2020 to deliver a masterclass against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League, keeping Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at bay.

Unfortunately, he could not nail down a regular place in the starting XI. After loan deals with Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City, the Congo international was released by the Red Devils in the summer of 2023.

Tuanzebe’s post-United career

Tuanzebe joined Ipswich Town as a free agent in 2023 and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League in his first season. Primarily a centre-back, the player established himself as a right-back in the second half of the campaign and went on to extend his stay at Portman Road for another year.

The 28 year old left the Tractor Boys last summer following their relegation from the English top flight and joined newly-promoted Burnley on a year-long deal. Unfortunately, he struggled with fitness issues, failed to save the Clarets from relegation, and left at the end of the campaign.

Axel Tuanzebe Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 14 14 1 - 1 - 1,202' EFL Cup 2 1 - - - - 135' FA Cup - - - - - - - Total 16 15 1 - 1 - 1,337'

After a summer of speculation, Tuanzebe has now found a new home in Ligue 1.

Tuanzebe joins Auxerre

Auxerre have announced the arrival of Tuanzebe on a one-year deal with the option of an additional year. Sharing the news on their website, the Ligue 1 club wrote: “AJ Auxerre is delighted to announce the signing of Axel Tuanzebe.”

“A free agent following a season at Burnley, the 28-year-old Congolese international defender has signed a one-season contract, with an option for a further year. He will wear the number 4 shirt.”

“An international for the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 2024, Axel also represented the Leopards at the 2026 World Cup.”

“A versatile defender, capable of playing both in central defence and at right-back, he brings to the Auxerre squad his experience of top-flight English football, his athletic ability and his defensive solidity. Welcome, Axel!”

Final Thoughts

Tuanzebe’s career promised so much but ultimately failed to deliver because of his injury woes. United were perhaps vindicated in their decision to let him go in 2023, and one hopes that the Congo international can turn his career around in France.

Featured image by Pau Barrena/Getty Images