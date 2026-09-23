Home » 1 assist, 100% tackles won, 90% pass success: United loanee shines in cup action

1 assist, 100% tackles won, 90% pass success: United loanee shines in cup action

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Dan Gore

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Tuesday evening.

The Red Devils, as is the case every season, have numerous players involved in the lower leagues in search of regular senior minutes to aid their development.

Dan Gore

Dan Gore had an impressive season on loan at Rotherham United last season, despite the team being relegated.

The midfielder joined Luton Town in the summer on another temporary deal and has adapted to life at Kenilworth Road quite well.

Gore played 80 minutes in their 6-0 victory over Ipswich Town under-21s.

He provided one key pass in the match and registered an assist for his side.

The midfielder also created one big chance that was missed. He was accurate with the ball, keeping possession 90% of the time as he helped maintain possession for the Hatters.

Gore did not have any shots or attempt any dribbles in the match, however.

He also contributed with some impressive work in midfield, winning 100% of his tackles and four out of six ground duels in the game.

The academy player also made two interceptions and one clearance during the match.

His next match will be against Colchester United on 3rd October.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Jayce Fitzgerald played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with York City.

He scored a goal in the penalty shootout as the Millers came out 5-4 winners.

Fitzgerald completed 82% of his passes, and one out of three long balls found their intended target.

The midfielder also had three shots on goal, as well as winning three tackles. He also won an impressive six ground duels in the match as he got stuck into the battle.

His next match will be against Crewe Alexandra this Saturday afternoon.

Dan Gore stats vs Ipswich u21s

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists1
Big chances created1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes56/62 (90%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)25/29 (86%)
Passes in own half (acc.)31/33 (94%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches74
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost8
Total carrying distance139.6 m
Carries21
Total progression53 m
Def. contributions6
Tackles (won)3 (3)
Interceptions2
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)6 (4)
Dribbled past1

Featured image by Pete Norton/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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