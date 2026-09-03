Crucial goal by former Man United star crowns incredible start in new country

Former Manchester United midfielder Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, better known as Fred, has made an immediate impact following his move to Atlético Mineiro.

The Brazilian supplied an assist before scoring his first goal for the club as Atlético defeated rivals Cruzeiro to advance to the Copa do Brasil semi-finals.

Fred’s route from Old Trafford to Belo Horizonte

Fred returned to Brazil during the summer transfer window after leaving Fenerbahçe for Atlético.

The midfielder had joined the Turkish side from United in 2023, bringing his five-year spell at Old Trafford to a close.

His move to Atlético marked a return to Brazilian club football following lengthy spells in England, Turkey and Ukraine.

He arrived in Belo Horizonte for the final stretch of Atlético’s campaign, with the club still competing for domestic silverware.

Decisive contribution against Cruzeiro

Fanatik reports that Fred was the standout performer in the cup victory over Cruzeiro, making his mark during the decisive stages of the tie.

He produced the assist for Victor Hugo’s equaliser before finding the net himself to secure Atlético’s place in the next round. It was Fred’s first goal in Atlético colours.

CNN Brasil highlighted his display with the headline: “Fred shines as Atlético-MG beat Cruzeiro to reach Copa do Brasil semi-finals.”

The Brazilian outlet added: “The most important player in the match was midfielder Fred, who was signed by Atlético for the final stretch of the season and generated great excitement.”

“At the end of the match, he provided a magnificent assist for Victor Hugo’s equaliser and then scored a magnificent goal which guaranteed his team’s qualification.”

Five eventful seasons in United’s midfield

Fred began his senior career with Internacional before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk, where his performances earned him a transfer to Manchester United in 2018.

He went on to make 213 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring 14 goals during a period featuring several managerial changes.

The Brazil international was regularly used in both deeper and box-to-box midfield roles. His energy, pressing and willingness to carry the ball made him a useful option, even when his performances attracted scrutiny.

Fred was part of the United squad that won the Carabao Cup in 2023, appearing from the bench in the final victory over Newcastle United at Wembley.

His switch to Fenerbahçe later that year ended his time in English football, but this latest performance suggests the 33-year-old still has plenty to offer after returning to his homeland.

Fred’s Atlético career remains in its early stages, but deciding a major derby cup tie with a goal and an assist represents an excellent way for the former United man to announce himself.

Final Thoughts

Fred joined Atlético Mineiro from Fenerbahçe during the summer.

He assisted Victor Hugo against Cruzeiro.

The midfielder scored his first Atlético goal.

Atlético advanced to the Copa do Brasil semi-finals.

Featured image by Catherine Ivill via Getty Images