Predicted Man United XI vs Everton: Key star faces late fitness test

Manchester United are expected to retain the bulk of their recent starting line-up when they face Everton on Sunday.

The main uncertainty surrounds Luke Shaw, who is believed to have a slight hamstring issue. Noussair Mazraoui could replace him if the England international fails a late fitness test.

Fitness concerns narrow Carrick’s choices

Shaw has been pictured taking part in training on United’s official website, offering some encouragement over his availability for the trip to face Everton.

However, Premier Injuries lists the defender as having a 25% chance of playing, and to face a late fitness test. Carrick may therefore have to make a late decision over whether to risk him or turn to Mazraoui.

Amad remains injured, while Mason Mount should return to the matchday squad following his recent absence.

Matthijs de Ligt and Carlos Baleba are still unavailable, while Manuel Ugarte is facing a longer spell on the sidelines. Those absences restrict Carrick’s ability to rotate in defence and central midfield.

Defence

Lammens will start between the posts, protected by a back four featuring Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Shaw should start at left-back if he passes his fitness test. Should he miss out, the versatile Mazraoui is the leading candidate to step into the back line. Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass are also options.

Midfield and Attack

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are predicted to keep their places.

Mainoo is surely undroppable after his sublime performance against Ipswich. The most interesting selection call away from Shaw’s fitness concerns is the choice between Tielemans and Santos. A difficult away fixture could tempt Carrick to add greater defensive protection alongside Mainoo.

Our prediction, though, is that Carrick will retain faith in Tielemans. His passing range and ability to dictate possession make him the most Carrick-like midfielder available for this particular system. The head coach should therefore see the value of having him in the starting line-up.

Bryan Mbeumo should continue on the right, especially in Amad’s absence, although Shea Lacey is another option should the gaffer opt to play the Cameroonian up front. Bruno Fernandes will of course operate as the number 10 and Marcus Rashford will probably start again from the left. Matheus Cunha is likely to retain the central attacking role.

Benjamin Sesko is expected to begin among the substitutes once more. The striker should receive minutes from the bench, but Cunha currently appears most likely to be trusted from the opening whistle.

Shaw’s late fitness check, if confirmed, is the main issue to monitor before the team sheet is confirmed, although Carrick also has a genuine decision to make over the balance of his midfield.

Final Thoughts

Mazraoui could replace Shaw at left-back.

Tielemans is expected to start ahead of Santos.

Cunha should lead the attack, with Sesko on the bench.

Featured image by Evan Treacey/Getty Images