JJ Gabriel and Man United starlet who almost left on deadline day join training ahead of Everton clash



Deadline day has now passed and Manchester United are back preparing for their upcoming Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday.

In Wednesday’s open training session, reporters observed that there was no Amad, who is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

Matthijs de Ligt, who is still recovering from his operation, was also missing, but there was good news on the midfield front.

Mason Mount is back in training, and there is a chance the United No.7 will be involved in the matchday squad for the game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

JJ Gabriel involved in first team training

There was academy involvement in the form of Harry Amass and JJ Gabriel.

“Open training at Manchester United this morning. No Amad. Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko part of the group.

Open training at #mufc this morning. No Amad. Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko part of the group. De Ligt not part of the group as being load managed. JJ Gabriel and Harry Amass part of the group. pic.twitter.com/NvMdoQTnD7 — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) September 2, 2026

“De Ligt not part of the group as being load managed. JJ Gabriel and Harry Amass part of the group,” Sky Sports‘ Danyal Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The young full-back was close to leaving on deadline day amid interest from several EFL sides. However, with INEOS failing to sign a left-back, the 19-year-old ended up staying put.

Harry Amass might be needed

It was expected that the London-born starlet would primarily feature for the Under-21s, but with Michael Carrick short on options, Harry Amass might be needed.

JJ Gabriel has enjoyed a stunning start to life with the Under-21s, scoring twice while providing as many assists in two matches.

His talent is clear for all to see, and United fans cannot wait to watch the 15-year-old earn his first team debut soon.

If not against the Toffees, hopefully both academy graduates will make the matchday squad against Sabah in United’s Champions League opener next week.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images