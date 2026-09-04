United submit 23-man PL squad list for 2026/27 season, one glaring absentee explained

Manchester United had a quiet end to the summer after being linked with several names in the final days of the transfer window. The Red Devils entered the transfer market riding the optimism of last season’s third-placed finish in the Premier League.

With the midfield earmarked as the area requiring urgent attention, the English giants moved quickly to secure the services of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. This was followed by a period of inactivity before INEOS managed to prise Carlos Baleba away from Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the midfield undergoing a revamp, United were next expected to focus on signing a new striker and a left-back. Consequently, the Red Devils were linked with Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic and Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall, among others.

Unfortunately, United ended the summer without reinforcing either position. The Red Devils have now confirmed their squad for the Premier League season.

United have submitted Premier League squad list

Sharing an update on their website, United have confirmed that they have submitted their squad list to the Premier League for the 2026/27 season. The report states: “Manchester United’s squad list for the 2026/27 season has been submitted to the Premier League.”

“The summer transfer window closed on Tuesday 1 September, and clubs have since had to confirm their 25-man lists, which must follow certain rules. No more than 17 players who do not fulfil the homegrown player criteria are permitted on the list.”

“This is somebody who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to the FA or the FAW for a period of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday, or the end of the season during which he turns 21.”

Manchester United Squad List: 2026/27 Season

Position Player Homegrown Goalkeeper Karl Darlow Yes Goalkeeper Tom Heaton Yes Goalkeeper Senne Lammens No Goalkeeper Dermot Mee Yes Defender Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu No Defender Diogo Dalot No Defender Matthijs de Ligt No Defender Harry Maguire Yes Defender Lisandro Martinez No Defender Noussair Mazraoui No Defender Luke Shaw Yes Midfielder Carlos Baleba No Midfielder Bruno Fernandes No Midfielder Mason Mount Yes Midfielder Andrey Santos No Midfielder Youri Tielemans No Midfielder Manuel Ugarte No Forward Amad Yes Forward Matheus Cunha No Forward Bryan Mbeumo No Forward Marcus Rashford Yes Forward Benjamin Sesko No Forward Joshua Zirkzee No

According to the list, United have eight homegrown players. They have also submitted a 23-man squad list instead of 25 with three glaring absentees also explained.

Why Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro are missing

The report goes on to state that Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro are missing from the squad as they are part of the Under-21 squad. The report states: “Several first-team players, including Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro, are classed in our list of Under-21 players – those born on or after 1 January 2005.”

“Each of these is also eligible to play in the Premier League.”

The list of Under-21 players also includes other promising youngsters like Ayden Heaven, Harry Amass, Godwill Kukonki, Diego Leon, new signing Cristian Orozco, Jim Thwaites, and Shea Lacey.

Final Thoughts

Michael Carrick has already displayed a firm trust in youth since taking charge and one can expect academy stars to get plenty of chances as the season progresses. United’s decision not to fill all 25 places in the squad also leaves room for mid-season additions, so squad reinforcements in January could be a possibility.

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