Carrick to overhaul Man United’s under-performing defence: predicted XI vs Sabah FK

Michael Carrick is expected to make sweeping changes when Manchester United face Azerbaijani side Sabah FK in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Benjamin Sesko is tipped to make his first start up front, while Andrey Santos, Shea Lacey, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu could also enter a heavily rotated side.

Defence: Dorgu could replace Shaw at left-back

United head into the fixture knowing that Manchester City await in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving Carrick with little choice but to manage the workload of his regular starters.

Luke Shaw is one of the players likely to be given a breather. The defender has been playing regularly in the league, so Dorgu could move into the back four.

Carrick has primarily used Dorgu as a winger so far, but recently said in a press conference that the Denmark international is perfectly capable of operating at left-back.

Noussair Mazraoui is also expected to come into the team, while Heaven and Yoro are predicted to replace Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in central defence.

Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training and could be named among the substitutes, although he will almost certainly not be risked from the start.

Senne Lammens will be in goal.

Midfield: Santos tipped to replace Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo could be rested with Sunday in mind, opening the door for Santos to start in the centre of the pitch.

Carrick will pair Santos with Youri Tielemans, who still looks in need of match fitness, before turning to Mason Mount during the second half.

Mount needs minutes following his return from injury, and should get half an hour off the bench to replace Tielemans if circumstances allow.

Manuel Ugarte remains a long-term absentee. Carlos Baleba is on the comeback trail from injury and not ready to make his United debut following his arrival from Brighton.

Attack: Sesko set for first start

Lacey is in line for an opportunity on the right wing, giving the youngster a chance to show what he can offer alongside several senior attackers. Bryan Mbeumo will make way. Amad is still injured.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to retain the number 10 role despite the wider rotation. His presence will give an unfamiliar line-up an experienced focal point between midfield and attack.

Either Marcus Rashford or Matheus Cunha will begin on the left, with Carrick needing to balance continuity against the demands created by the congested schedule. Another possibility is that Dorgu comes in on the left wing, with Shaw’s spot being taken up by Harry Amass or Mazraoui (in the latter case, with Dalot at right-back).

Sesko seems very likely to lead the line and make his first United start after scoring against Everton on Sunday. That goal will provide the striker with useful momentum that he can build on as he tries to convince the manager he should start against City.

Josh Zirkzee will also be hoping to play but we think he’ll have to make do with minutes from the bench again.

Final Thoughts

Carrick is expected to rotate heavily against Sabah FK.

Sesko is tipped to make his first United start.

Dorgu could move from the wing to left-back.

Santos, Mazaroui, Heaven, Yoro and Lacey may all start.

Featured image by David Lidstrom via Getty Images