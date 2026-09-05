Everton vs Manchester United: When and where to watch the historic clash across the world

Manchester United will travel to Liverpool to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

As usual, United will have hordes of fans all over the world watching at all hours to loyally follow their beloved Red Devils.

Europe

The game will kick off at 14:00 BST in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with the match being shown live on Sky Sports. The match will also be available at the same time in Portugal on DAZN.

Spain and numerous other European countries will see the match kick off at 15:00 CET, and DAZN will cover the match in a significant portion of nations.

United have a huge following all over Europe, particularly in Scandinavia. The game will kick off at 15:00 local time and you can watch the match via Viaplay in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

North America

In Eastern Canada, the match will kick off at 09:00 local time and Canadian viewers can see the match on DAZN Canada.

In the United States, the match will start at 09:00 Eastern Time, 08:00 Central Time, 07:00 Mountain Time and 06:00 Pacific Time.

The game can be watched live on Telemundo and fuboTV.

Africa

In Cameroon, the match can be watched on Canal Plus at 14:00 local time and at the same time in Nigeria on the same channel.

Senegalese fans can catch the game on Canal Plus as well, but in Morocco they will be able to watch the match via beIN Sports 1.

Asia

Indian supporters can see the game on Star Sports at 18:30 local time.

Chinese fans can tune in at 21:00 local time and Japanese fans at 22:00 on U-Next.

Finally, in Australia, the match will kick off at 23:00 and be available to watch on Stan Sport.

Smartframe picture of Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha