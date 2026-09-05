Fernandes ready to surpass two United legends as Carrick’s men head to Everton

Manchester United will travel to face Everton on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

In one of English football’s most historic matches, the two sides have played 217 times in total.

United have won 97 matches while drawing 48 times.

The Toffees have also come out on top an impressive 72 times in their history.

Here are three storylines to get the juices going.

Good recent record vs Everton

The Red Devils will take heart into their upcoming fixture against Everton.

United have won six of their last eight Premier League games against the Toffees.

During this period, they have kept a clean sheet in five of those wins. Even though they lost last season at home to Everton, they defeated David Moyes’ side 1-0 in their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Benjamin Sesko netting the decisive goal.

What’s more, Everton have won just three of their last 22 games against the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick looking to join elite company

This match will be Carrick’s 20th in his second spell as head coach.

He has so far won 42 points. Interestingly, only five managers have won 45 or more points in their first 20 Premier League games at a club.

Those coaches in question are Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, John Gregory, Arne Slot and Carlo Ancelotti.

Bruno Fernandes effect

The Portuguese captain took Ipswich Town apart last weekend with a sublime hat-trick and an assist.

Fernandes also has a great record against Everton, with six goals and five assists against them in 13 matches.

In fact, no Manchester United player has more goal contributions against the Toffees in Premier League history.

David Beckham and Ryan Giggs also have 11, but were Fernandes to score or assist on Sunday, he would be clear at the top of the list of players to haunt Everton whilst wearing United red.

Man United record vs Everton

Games played Man United wins Draws Everton wins 217 97 48 72

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images