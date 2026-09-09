Home » “I think he’s the …“: Arsenal’s Ben White makes striking claim about Marcus Rashford

“I think he’s the …“: Arsenal’s Ben White makes striking claim about Marcus Rashford

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Marcus Rashford


He may not have scored or assisted, but Marcus Rashford has arguably been one of Manchester United’s best players so far this season.

Few can argue with Michael Carrick’s admission after the Hull City clash that having Rashford back feels like landing a new signing.

It was frustrating to see Barcelona pass up the chance to sign him, blocking INEOS’ plans to sign a left winger, but in the end his return is proving a blessing in disguise.

More dangerous, more mature

A loan spell under tactical genius Hansi Flick did Rashford the world of good. Since returning from Camp Nou, he has added something different to his game.

He now looks to make runs and attack space more quickly, appearing hungry and eager to get at defenders. Unlike in the past, he is no longer waiting for the game to come to him; he stays constantly on the move, making him much harder for defenders to contain.

Crucially, he has also shed the one-man mentality and become more of a team player, helping out in defence and setting up teammates up front.

It is refreshing to see him focus more on creating chances rather than chasing goals himself like the hero he once wanted to be.

Indeed, he has already created the fourth-most chances in the league this season.

Ben White’s Marcus Rashford confession

As revived as he seems, it makes perfect sense that Ben White, speaking to Men In Blazers, named Rashford the toughest attacker he has faced in the Premier League: “I’d probably still go with [Marcus] Rashford, I think he’s the toughest I’ve played against.”

Interestingly, White is yet to face this new-look Rashford, which should serve as a warning to him and other Premier League defenders.

They must now contend with the danger Rashford poses as he looks to re-establish himself and forge a legacy out of the number nine shirt at his boyhood club.

That said, as dangerous as he has looked, goals and assists will surely follow; they are in the pipeline.

And when they arrive, Rashford could set some records. He is eleven goals away from 100 in the Premier League and twelve goals away from 150 in all competitions for United.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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