Yan Diomande: RB Leipzig sensation gives Man United fresh hope

Manchester United have been given renewed hope of striking a blockbuster deal for Yan Diomande, despite Paris Saint-Germain being frontrunners for the RB Leipzig sensation, according to the latest report from Germany.

Bundesliga’s Breakout Star

Having only turned 19 in November, Diomande has emerged as one of the hottest prospects on the market this summer after a brilliant debut campaign in the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig signed the winger from Spanish minnows Leganés by triggering his €20 million (£17m) release clause last year.

The deal was a testament to the German club’s belief in the youngster’s potential, given he had only 542 minutes of senior football under his belt at the time. Their scouts were adamant he was a risk worth taking, however.

This faith has been handsomely rewarded, with Diomande becoming the centrepiece of Leipzig’s side. Thirteen goals and ten assists in all competitions would be an excellent return for any winger, let alone one completing his first full season as a starter. But it is his all-round play which has been as impressive, showing maturity in decision-making and a level of athleticism that has put every top club in Europe – including Manchester United – on red alert.

This form has translated to the World Cup, where the Abidjan native flourished for the Ivory Coast. Despite only returning one assist, he was electric for Les Éléphants, striking fear into opposition defences with his potent pairing of speed and skill. Arsenal’s title-winning left-back Piero Hincapie, in particular, was given a torrid time by Diomande during Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win over Ecuador, courtesy of a last-minute winner by Amad.

United are prioritising a new left-winger this summer, to bring more balance to Michael Carrick’s forward line. Diomande is understood to have been a leading target, only for PSG and Liverpool to pull ahead after talks with his camp.

This led the Red Devils to consider alternatives, such as West Ham wing wizard Crysencio Summerville. The 24-year-old Dutchman is available for £50 million after the Hammers were relegated.

Renewed hope after greenlight

For much of the last few months, Liverpool were understood to be leading the charge for Diomande, having identified him as their first-choice target to replace the departing Mohamed Salah.

But in a sharp twist, the Ivorian declared his intention to prioritise a switch to PSG, citing the Ligue 1 giant’s Champions League success and the platform to become a Ballon d’Or contender on offer at the Parc des Princes – as Ousmane Dembele has proven under the tutelage of Luis Enrique.

Club-to-club negotiations have been ongoing between Leipzig and PSG, with the Red Bull club demanding at least €120 million (£102m) – a massive profit on their £17m investment – to part ways with their prized asset. There has even been talk Leipzig want Diomande to return on a season-long loan as part of the arrangement.

However, German outlet Sport Bild (as relayed by Buli News) claims Diomande has given his “green light” to multiple clubs this summer.

In addition to PSG and Liverpool, the list includes Manchester United and Manchester City. All four clubs “believe they are in pole position” to strike a deal for him, the report states, though it notes none of his suitors are willing to offer more than €100 million (£87m).

Final Thoughts

The Red Devils were understood to have been priced out of the race for Diomande, owing to their focus being a major midfield rebuild. However, having decided to sign Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined £85 million – the same price West Ham were demanding for Mateus Fernandes – there may be more money available for a new winger than previously expected.

Diomande would be an outstanding addition for United, offering a dual-threat that will elevate Carrick’s attack to another level. The prospect of him lining up on the opposite flank to Amad is tantalising; one guaranteed to strike fear into opposition defences. If INEOS believe they are in “pole position” for the Leipzig sensation, it is a race that is far from the foregone conclusion it seemed a few weeks ago.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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