Manchester United set to make English football history against Sabah



Manchester United are on the brink of making English football history when they host Sabah on Thursday in the Champions League.

Crucial game

United are finally back in the Champions League after a two-year absence and they kickstart their odyssey with a clash against Azerbaijani outfit Sabah.

It’s an important game for United for many reasons. First. Michael Carrick and his players will be eager to get back to winning ways after the disappointment of last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

United have endured a mixed start to their Premier League campaign and a win in Europe could be just what they need to fully get back on track.

The importance of beginning their Champions League campaign with a win cannot be overstated, with United determined to build a points buffer and seal automatic passage to the knockout rounds.

Sabah are no pushovers but their lack of European experience could give United the edge.

A victory under the floodlights could breathe new life into the squad and provide the springboard they need to finally kick on. Adding another layer to the story, United are poised to achieve a first in English football.

History beckons

SportsMole note that United’s meeting with Sabah will be the Premier League giant’s 300th European Cup match. United will become the first English team to hit that impressive milestone.

The fixture will represent United’s 26th participation in the Champions League proper, a tally unmatched by any English club.

Notably, however, it marks their first involvement in the group stage or league phase since 2023/24, when Erik ten Hag was in charge of the team.

A worrying statistic is that United have won just one of their last seven group stage/league phase matches in the competition. This is something Carrick will be desperate to make right.

United vs. Sabah kicks off at 8pm.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images