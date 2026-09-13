Home » 6/8 duels won, 2 interceptions: United ace emerges with credit despite humbling defeat to City

6/8 duels won, 2 interceptions: United ace emerges with credit despite humbling defeat to City

Youri Tielemans can hold his head high after performance vs. Man City

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Youri Tielemans comforts injured Marcus Rashford


Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans delivered a top performance despite he and his teammates falling to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Derby defeat

Off the back of a big win against Sabah FK, United went into their meeting with City with confidence in the camp surely high.

Michael Carrick’s men were awarded a further boost in the early stages when Phil Foden was given his marching orders for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes.

Spurred on by the numerical advantage. United laid siege to City’s goal, though the killer moment eluded them and they came out firing after the break in a bid to get ahead in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

But it was City who took the lead, against the run of play. Erling Haaland got on the end of a cross to bury the ball into the roof of the net. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, although VAR later gave the visitors a reprieve. This is despite the replays showing that Enzo Fernandez made a clear attempt to play the ball.

Bryan Mbeumo was presented with a golden chance to restore parity right at the death but he was thwarted by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tielemans’ performance

Tielemans delivered with trademark brilliance on the ball, finding his teammates with 38 of the 43 passes he attempted (88% pass accuracy).

He also connected with one of the two long balls he pinged. The Belgium international also touched the ball 55 times.

The United summer signing impressed defensively, winning one of two tackles along with two interceptions and one clearance.

Tielemans also came out on top in six of the eight duels he contested. He won three duels apiece in the air and on the ground.

StatisticValue
Passes Attempted43
Passes Completed38
Pass Accuracy88%
Long Balls1 of 2
Touches55
Tackles1 of 2
Interceptions2
Clearances1
Duels Won6 of 8
Duels Won (Air/Ground)3 Air / 3 Ground

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The midfielder certainly didn’t deserve to be the first to be taken but it’s perhaps a positive that he continues to improve game by game.

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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