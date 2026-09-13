“Really worrying for me”: Furious Carrick hits out at United’s “staggering” loss vs. City



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has issued his verdict on the controversial circumstances surrounding his side’s loss to Manchester City.

United lose

United were beaten 1-0 by a 10-man City at Old Trafford, with Erling Haaland grabbing the goal.

Phil Foden was given his marching orders for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, inviting United to dominate the ball and create chances.

Despite enjoying the better of the game, United could not break down City’s resolute and compact defence.

Against the run of play, the visitors took the lead in the 60th minute. Haaland slid to tap in Josko Gvardiol’s low, deflected cross at the back post.

The Norwegian striker was initially flagged for offside but a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check ruled that he was onside, with Enzo Fernandez deemed not to have been affecting play. Replays clearly showed that Fernandez made an attempt to head the ball before it connected with Haaland.

It’s the third time in four games that United have dropped points in the league and they remain 13th.

Man City take the points. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 13, 2026

Carrick reacts

Carrick told Sky Sports after the final whistle, “I’m confused. We put things in place in the game now. We have people in offices with all the screens for this decision.”

“It’s more worrying about if that’s the interpretation of football now. If that’s the interpretation of not interfering in the game now, that’s really worrying for me.”

“It’s a staggering explanation.”

He continued, “The decision isn’t going to change the season, but it’s had a major impact on the game. That decision wasn’t on us today. It’s up to us to create and score after that. We had moments. Of course it’s up to us to do that, but big moments in games like that have a big impact.”

“We did a lot of things well, it looked like we were growing well into the game. We looked dangerous. We’ll take the positives from the game today and move on well, but we’re not moving on lightly.”

“We could have created more. That’s an answer for us, but we could have. That’s our second defeat now, since I’ve been in charge, but we’re a good team and we’ll get back to winning ways.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images