VAR got it horribly wrong but so did Michael Carrick in the Manchester derby



Manchester United lost 0-1 to the ten men of Manchester City in the 199th iteration of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Phil Foden’s straight red card in the 23rd minute gave the Red Devils the perfect chance to pick up three points and send a strong statement to the rest of the Premier League.

Instead, Erling Haaland ended up scoring the winner while the home side failed to break down a resolute City backline.

VAR got it horribly wrong for the goal, with Enzo Fernandez clearly offside when he attempted to head the ball.

VAR to blame

The Argentine was actively interfering in play, but the goal was still given. The 20-time English league champions were right to feel aggrieved.

But after that controversial goal, Michael Carrick should have thrown the kitchen sink at the visiting goal, but instead the hosts were ponderous on the ball.

His first substitution came only in the 68th minute and the head coach chose to push Bruno Fernandes deeper like his predecessor, Ruben Amorim used to do.

It was such a bad call, with Matheus Cunha struggling yet again. Yet, the Brazilian lasted the full 90 minutes.

Carrick got his decisions all wrong

His final change saw Marcus Rashford removed for Joshua Zirkzee, who failed to make a meaningful contribution.

Carrick should have instructed his players to play faster and move the ball around quicker since they had the man advantage.

Instead, United were slow and laborious and their approach did not change despite going a goal down. It almost seemed like their heads dropped after the VAR call.

Carrick in danger

Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo struck the post while Bryan Mbeumo was denied a last-minute equaliser, but the Old Trafford faithful will be right to be displeased.

United are looking as bad as they did last season under Amorim. Something needs to change fast or else the head coach could be in danger very soon.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images