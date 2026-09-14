Serie A giants struggling to tie down their talisman on new deal as Man United ready to pounce



Overhauling the full-back positions should top Manchester United’s agenda in 2027.

United’s full-backs are not good enough. The squad lacks genuine quality and game intelligence in these positions, and that shortfall shows constantly: out of possession, in build-up play, and in poor chance creation.

Sunday’s 1-0 Manchester derby defeat illustrated this perfectly. United’s full-backs posed no threat going forward and could not nullify one coming their way.

Modern-day full-backs

The modern game demands more from a full-back than pure defending; the role now calls for a hybrid of winger, creator and goalscorer, and United need to find players who fit that mould.

Few ready-made options exist on the market, and Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco stands out as one of them.

That is why Dimarco’s situation at Inter is worth following closely, and why reports linking United with a move for the Italian are so exciting.

Hooligan Soccer write, “Dimarco’s contract extension negotiations with Inter Milan have hit an impasse, sparking immediate tactical positioning from European heavyweights Manchester United and Barcelona.”

The left-back has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at the San Siro.

Free transfer on the cards

Consequently, if fresh terms cannot be agreed, either United or Barcelona, both keeping a close eye on developments, could land him on a free transfer.

Signing Dimarco on a free would be an exciting prospect for United. He could come in as a direct replacement for Luke Shaw, while crucially not blocking the pathways of academy talents Harry Amass and Diego Leon.

Given his winning mentality and experience, Dimarco has genuine game-changer potential.

For that scenario to materialise, though, several dominoes need to fall. Dimarco must first turn down Inter’s contract offer outright, but then a transfer battle with Barcelona will take shape. Hopefully, the Red Devils come out on top.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Different reports confirm Inter are in talks with Dimarco over a new deal

⚠️ The suggestion that talks have reached an impasse is not corroborated by other credible sources

TPP view

We believe Dimarco’s situation is one to watch closely. With only months left on his Inter deal, clarity on his future should emerge sooner rather than later.

Featured image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

