Man United locked in fierce transfer battle with Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to land the ‘new Martin Odegaard’



INEOS did sign three midfielders for Michael Carrick, but their decision to not strengthen in defence is already proving costly.

This one-at-a-time approach from the co-owners is seen as a prudent way to stay within the financial parameters, but fans are not too pleased.

However, INEOS have not been shy when it comes to adding youth talent to Carrington’s impressive production line.

Tynan Thompson and Cristian Orozco were two such summer captures, while the acquisitions of Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi have already borne fruit.

Gabriel Rajkovic on United’s radar

The Red Devils now have their eyes on a record-breaking attacker from Valerenga, Gabriel Rajkovic.

The Norwegian starlet made his first-team debut in March, which now makes him the youngest debutant in Eliteserien history at 15 years and 20 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Martin Odegaard.

The 15-year-old scored his first senior goal in August and for comparison, Erling Haaland did not score a senior goal until he was 17.

Naturally, lots of Premier League teams are eyeing a move for the Norway Under-16 international, which makes United’s job all the more tough.

Arsenal, Chelsea leading the race

“Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the charge for Norwegian starlet Gabriel Rajkovic, with the 15-year-old regarded as one of the most exciting young players in European football, TEAMtalk understands.

“Sources can reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea have both compiled extensive dossiers on the teenager after watching him extensively throughout the summer. Both Premier League giants were also in attendance in August when Rajkovic scored his first top-flight goal against Bodo/Glimt, further underlining the level of interest in his development.

“However, Arsenal and Chelsea are by no means alone in tracking the Norwegian. TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all watched Rajkovic in recent weeks, while Newcastle United, Brighton, Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Sunderland are also keeping tabs on his progress, having been made aware of his outstanding potential.

It will be difficult to sign record-breaking starlet

“The interest extends across Europe, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Juventus and Como among the clubs to have scouted the youngster.”

Gabriel Rajkovic can play centrally and out wide, and he is two-footed, all the more reason for scouts to be impressed.

United are seemingly playing catch-up, and it will be interesting to see if they can beat their London rivals to the punch in the race for the “new Martin Odegaard”.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images