Michael Carrick pushing Man United to sign elite hitman who has set Bundesliga alight this season



Manchester United’s defence has received its fair share of criticism so far this season, but the attack has also failed to deliver when needed.

The Red Devils drew a blank against newly promoted Hull City in their Premier League opener, while the team also failed to find the back of the net against the ten men of Manchester City in the controversial derby defeat.

Michael Carrick’s decision to keep persisting with Matheus Cunha as the false nine is not working as the head coach eases Benjamin Sesko back into action following a lengthy injury layoff.

The Slovenian has two goals already, but he needs more support, with Joshua Zirkzee not known for his goalscoring.

Goals have proved hard to come by for United

The Dutchman was close to leaving on deadline day, but a move failed to materialise. He is expected to leave when the transfer window opens next.

According to Fussball News, Carrick is pushing INEOS to sign another ruthless centre-forward with Igor Matanovic his preferred option.

The SC Freiburg man already has six goals in as many games this season, while also registering three assists. Last season, the 23-year-old accrued 15 goals to his name across all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing the Croatian striker, with Freiburg slapping an asking price of £34 million on his head.

Carrick pushing INEOS to sign Igor Matanovic

“Igor Matanovic’s performances at SC Freiburg have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs. According to information from fussball-news.de, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering the 23-year-old center forward.

“Manchester United, in particular, are showing strong interest in the Freiburg player. The Red Devils are looking for a physically strong center forward who exudes presence in the penalty area and can also be used as a passing option.

“According to information from fussball-news.de, the Croatian’s profile is also finding favour internally with United manager Michael Carrick. Scouts from the English record champions are said to be considering Matanovic as a serious option for the centre forward position.”

United have a tough call on their hands next summer

It has been reported already that INEOS’ focus will be on revamping the defence next summer. Whether they can afford to bring in Igor Matanovic remains to be seen.

Should the 20-time English league champions move both Zirkzee and Marcus Rashford on, a space is likely to open up.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

United’s interest in the player has been corroborated by multiple outlets

INEOS are likely to strengthen in defence next summer

The co-owners prefer PL-proven players

TPP view

We believe Matanovic is on the list but is not a priority unless INEOS manage to offload multiple stars.

Feature image Selim Sudheimer via Getty Images