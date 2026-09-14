“The squad is…”: Niko Kovac addresses Jadon Sancho’s possible BVB return

Former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is yet to decide his next destination after leaving Old Trafford this summer. The English forward spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, and won the Europa League.

However, the Villans decided against making his stay at Villa Park permanent. Meanwhile, Sancho’s contract at the Theatre of Dreams expired this summer and the Red Devils opted not to hand him a new deal.

Sancho has been linked with several clubs all summer, although he is yet to join any of them. There have been reports of interest from the Middle East, while a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person has stated that he is also wanted in the Premier League.

Sancho was linked with a possible return to Borussia Dortmund as well this summer, although the move failed to materialise. BVB head coach Niko Kovac has now provided an update on the situation.

BVB not considering Sancho return

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Paderborn, as cited by talkSPORT, Kovac hinted that Sancho is no longer in the Bundesliga giants’ plans. He said: “I think we had a really good transfer summer.”

“We’re very well positioned. The squad is already very large. We have 26 outfield players, many of them young. Therefore, we don’t need to concern ourselves with that (Sancho’s return).”

Sancho registered 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund in his career. The Englishman is currently a free agent and could be an option for clubs who failed to bolster their attack over the summer.

Jadon Sancho Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Dortmund 158 53 67 7 - - 11,420' Man Utd 83 12 6 - - - 5,001' Chelsea 41 5 10 3 - - 2,419' Aston Villa 39 1 3 - - - 1,672' Man City U18 22 15 6 1 - 1 1,530' Man City U23 7 3 2 - - - 588' Man City YL 6 2 - - - - 468' Dortmund YL 5 3 1 1 - - 450' B. Dortmund II 3 - 1 - - - 175' B. Dortmund U19 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 365 95 97 12 - 1 23,813'

Sancho’s wage demands could be an issue

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 in a reported £73 million deal. The Englishman was one of the highest earners at the club during his time, pocketing around £250,000 per week, as per Capology.

Unfortunately, Sancho never justified those wages during his spell at Old Trafford, while off-field issues also proved to be a distraction. The player left in January 2024 to return to the Signal Iduna Park on loan, before joining Chelsea the following summer on another temporary deal.

The Blues paid a small fine to nullify an obligation to sign the 26 year old permanently last summer. Sancho continued to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and spent last season on loan at Villa.

Recent reports suggest that there remains significant interest in the player’s services at the moment.

Final Thoughts

Sancho’s potential suitors will be wary of the player’s recent struggles before coming to a decision regarding a move. The longer this saga continues, the more it appears that United did the correct thing by letting him leave.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images