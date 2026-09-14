Roy Keane offers surprise verdict on Bruno Fernandes’ behaviour in Foden red card incident



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has delivered a surprise verdict on the incident involving Bruno Fernandes and Phil Foden during the derby.

Heated moment

The derby got off to a furious start when Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute after a heated clash between him and Fernandes.

The United captain floored Foden before taunting him with a dig, baiting the City star into kicking out in retaliation.

Fernandes hit the floor in pain. Referee Michael Oliver showed Foden an instant red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men. It didn’t matter too much for City as they went on to win 1-0 courtesy of Erling Haaland’s controversial goal in the 60th minute.

Refereeing body Pro Ref later released a statement confirming that VAR made a blunder and Haaland’s goal should not have stood.

Speaking on Sky Sports about the incident between Fernandes and Foden, Keane was not sympathetic towards the United playmaker.

Keane’s view

The Irishman said, “We have to be fair and ask did the player give the referee a chance and Foden is a bit daft but so is Bruno here. If Bruno got sent off just for that we’d be saying Bruno was a bit daft and a bit silly.”

“You can’t be rolling around. Bruno’s got to do better there. People saying there’s tension there, it’s a big game but you’ve got to after your teammates and the opposition players as well. Foden, I don’t think it’s a red card.”

Keane continued, “Foden gets up and reacts obviously so he’s now sent off.”

“Fernandes catches him and gives him a little kick. I guess it’s classed as violent. But Fernandes is the one who is violent here; I don’t think Foden should have a red card.”

Enzo Maresca accepted that Foden’s red card was the right call, yet fumed that Fernandes should have walked too.

United return to action on Wednesday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images