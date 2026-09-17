Out-coached Carrick brought on sub who “couldn’t pass the ball” vs Brighton, says former England star



Jamie Redknapp slammed Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee following his nightmare cameo in the 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Eliminated

United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup after surrendering a two-goal lead to the Seagulls at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s men enjoyed a dream start to the third-round clash, as they scored two quickfire goals within the opening 10 minutes.

Shea Lacey and Mason Mount found the back of the net for United.

But Charalampos Kostoulas reduced the arrears for Brighton shortly before half-time, with Pascal Gross then making it 2-2 following a further example of pitiful defending by United.

Maxim De Cuyper completed the comeback for Brighton in the 70th minute, piling further misery on Carrick and his players.

Carrick threw the kitchen sink at it in the closing stages, bringing on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Matheus Cunha and Zirkzee. None of the substitutes produced the intended effect, with Zirkzee arguably exacerbating United’s difficulties.

Redknapp’s view

Redknapp said on Sky Sports, “They [Brighton] looked better coached, they had patterns of play even though they made changes today they looked like a thoroughly good side.”

“United threw on their insurance policy in Bruno and Mainoo. Everyone thought they might be able to make an impact and in fact it made them worse.”

“Zirkzee came on and couldn’t pass the ball to his own teammate.”

“Incredible for Brighton, they deserved it.”

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick assumed full responsibility for United’s shortcomings, as he acknowledged that the team has not been good enough since the season commenced.

United will be hoping for improved fortunes on Sunday when they go away to Fulham.

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