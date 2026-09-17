“We know the player…”: Bayern chief finally breaks silence over JJ Gabriel transfer links



Disappointing news emerged from Manchester United’s Carrington training base the other day.

Reports revealed that the Red Devils’ wonderkid, JJ Gabriel, had submitted a transfer request, asking the club to release him immediately and cancel his youth-team registration.

Claims suggested that the wonderkid had stayed away from Carrington, missing training in an attempt to force through his move.

Remarkably, not even the chance to train with the senior team, nor the possibility of featuring in United’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, changed his mind.

Unsurprisingly, sources suggested that the club would stay firm, hoping to persuade the young attacker to reconsider his stance.

However, there has been no indication so far of a breakthrough in United’s efforts to change Gabriel and his entourage’s minds. Indeed, it does seem like he might really leave.

As for where he might move to, that remains a big mystery, with almost every top European side keen to sign him.

JJ Gabriel Bayern links addressed

Interestingly, while these European heavyweights look to sway the 15-year-old into picking them as the right project, Bayern Munich have addressed the links directly.

Mindful of the tricky situation United and Gabriel find themselves in as his future is decided, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund highlighted the teenager’s unique talent when questioned about the Bayern links.

Freund said, as per Buli: “I don’t talk about players who are under contract with other clubs. We know the player because he’s very talented. He’s an exceptional talent. I can’t say anything more about that.”

Clearly, this is Bayern positioning themselves strategically for a potential move for Gabriel.

Interestingly, the report adds that the German champions have been in talks with the teen sensation since February, with a meeting confirmed, meaning they know the player all too well.

Real Madrid, Barcelona favourites in JJ Gabriel race

That said, while Bayern may hope to sign JJ, they may not be the favourites, with Buli pointing out that Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid are the front-runners in this race.

Whether he leaves for one of these European giants or stays to make a name for himself at Old Trafford, we will have to wait and see.

What is clear, however, is that we will soon have a clear answer on where the young attacker’s future lies.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

