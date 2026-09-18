Gabriel Rajkovic: Man United battling Barcelona for Norwegian gem

Manchester United have shown renewed desire to sign some of the best young talents in the world in recent years. The Red Devils have invested equally in the first team and the academy of late, and now boast some of the best young footballers in the planet.

However, that has not stopped them from continuing their search for emerging talents. From South America to Europe, the Premier League club has dispatched scouts far and wide to identify the next diamond in the rough.

It now appears that they have unearthed another gem in Norwegian football.

United interested in Gabriel Rajkovic

According to TV2, United scouts were in attendance to watch Vålerenga Fotball’s Gabriel Rajkovic during the 2-2 draw against Sarpsborg 08, in which the player scored a late equaliser. The report states: “Rajkovic has previously been open about the fact that Manchester United have been his favourite club throughout his childhood – although this is not necessarily a decisive factor in where he wants to play.”

“TV 2 has now learnt that scouts from Manchester United were in the stands when Rajkovic scored the equaliser in extra time away against Sarpsborg 08 earlier this month.”

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race for the player, but TV2 has refuted those claims, adding: “As far as TV 2 understands, both Arsenal and Chelsea are showing interest, but it is not true that they are in the lead or have gained an advantage over the many rival clubs.”

The report insists that Rajkovic is likely to leave long before his contract expires in December 2028, but explains why any move will have to wait until at least next summer. It continues: “The Vålerenga prospect turns 16 on 23 February next year. He cannot be sold abroad before then.”

“This means that next year’s summer transfer window is the first opportunity foreign clubs will have to secure his services.”

Who is Rajkovic?

Rajkovic joined Vålerenga Fotball’s academy in September 2025 and earned his senior bow at just 15 years of age, becoming the youngest debutant in the Eliteserien. He is also Vålerenga’s youngest ever goalscorer, having found the back of the net against Bodø/Glimt when he was just 15 years and 166 days old.

The teenage attacking midfielder has so far registered three goals and one assist in 14 appearances, amassing 383 minutes of first team football.

Gabriel Rajkovic Stats: 2026

Competition Appearances Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Eliteserien 13 2 2 1 2 - 293' Norsk Tipping-Ligaen avdeling 1 1 1 - - - - 45' NM-Cup - - - - - - - Total 14 3 2 1 2 - 338'

Barcelona interested and have major advantage

TV2 confirms that Barcelona are also interested in the young Norwegian, stating: “TV 2 understands that Barcelona are showing an interest in him. As far as we are aware, they had representatives in the stands when Rajkovic scored his first goal in the Eliteserien, against Bodø/Glimt.”

The report also points out that the LaLiga giants have a huge advantage over their English counterparts, adding: “Since Brexit came into force, British clubs must wait until players from EU/EEA countries are 18 years old before they can be signed.”

Despite the rising interest in his signature, Rajkovic is yet to make a decision on his future. TV2 continues: “TV 2 has tried to ask Rajkovic whether he envisages a move next summer.”

“He has stated that he is fully focused on Vålerenga and that he has not yet decided whether he wants a move. This is consistent with information TV 2 has received from several sources.”

The report suggests that the teenager would cost at least £15.9m, which would be a record sale in Eliteserien history. TV2 also confirm that Vålerenga are yet to receive any offer for their prized asset.

Final Thoughts

United previously missed out on a generational Norwegian talent in Erling Haaland and cannot afford to repeat the same mistake. However, Rajkovic’s steep asking price is likely to worry INEOS, especially since he is relatively unproven at the biggest stage.

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