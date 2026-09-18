JJ Gabriel in Spain for talks with Barcelona as he pushes for Man United exit



Earlier this week, it was reported that JJ Gabriel asked Manchester United to revoke his registration, as he wants to leave.

Over the past few days, there has been speculation over where he could land.

JJ Gabriel in Spain

Now, there is a clue as to where he could be headed, according to a report by GiveMeSport:

“Gabriel has arrived in Barcelona to hold talks over a possible move.”

Whether the Spanish champions manage to convince him to sign for them remains to be seen.

However, if they do, and can also convince INEOS to agree to a deal for the teen sensation, they will have won one fierce race for the United wonderkid.

Almost every top European club would love to secure Gabriel.

In Spain, Real Madrid also want him. In fact, for many, given the 15-year-old’s social media activity, he likely favoured Los Blancos all along.

JJ Gabriel has followed Real Madrid, Real Madrid's Academy, and almost every Real Madrid player on Instagram. [@theMadridZone] pic.twitter.com/guOhcQc4JF — FootballChampions TV (@FootChampTv) September 15, 2026

Other European giants in the mix

Beyond the Spanish heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation closely, looking to strike if an opportunity arises.

Bayern Munich would also love to sign Gabriel, with their sporting director waxing lyrical about the young attacker’s talents on Thursday.

INEOS, meanwhile, are reportedly adamant they will not give in to Gabriel’s demands. Yet with his entourage already shopping him around, it seems unlikely he will be staying.

It would be disappointing for the Red Devils to lose one of their finest up-and-coming talents, but at times, the club is bigger than one talent.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

