Match report: Manchester United U21s retain 100% record despite absence of JJ Gabriel



Manchester United U21s hosted Brentford U21s at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night.

Adam Lawrence’s side were without JJ Gabriel, who is reportedly in Spain to speak with Barcelona following his decision to leave Manchester United.

The young Red Devils were bolstered by Harry Amass and Tyler Fletcher, who both dropped down after being unused substitutes for the first team on Wednesday.

First half

As has often been the case this season for the academy sides, Manchester United took control of the majority of possession from the opening whistle.

Brentford’s compact backline allowed little space for Manchester United to work with, though, and the first half-chance did not come until the 18th minute when Tyler Fletcher found his brother Jack Fletcher inside the box to force a save from a wide angle.

Completely against the run of play, a long ball down the right wing by Brentford was taken down and crossed into a central area for Isaac Holland to finish after peeling away from Albert Mills.

Samuel Lusale was forced off on the half-hour mark in what was his first appearance of the season after an awkward challenge left him holding his knee.

His replacement, Bendito Mantato, looked to make an impact with some direct runs inside, one of which saw him bundled down on the edge of the box, but the referee was reluctant to call the fouls on the night.

In stoppage time, Manchester United pulled it back to 1-1 to go into the break level. A deadly counter-attack started off by Harry Amass saw Yuel Helafu charge up the pitch before squaring to Amir Ibragimov, who snuck the ball just inside the far left post from 16 yards out.

Second half

Manchester United continued their dominance in the second half but still found it tough to break down the Brentford backline.

A bit of fortune came Manchester United’s way, though, when a speculative effort by Helafu was deflected past the keeper to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

The visitors were not out of it, though, and posed a threat on the counter-attack. Holland ran off the back of Armer and hit the post just minutes after Manchester United took the lead.

Victor Musa doubled Manchester United’s lead with a well-taken first-time finish from Jack Fletcher’s pass, but the goal was not free from controversy. In the build-up to the goal, Brentford turned over possession after the referee blocked the path of the Brentford player in midfield.

Angered by the goal, Brentford looked to respond immediately and forced a tremendous save from Cameron Byrne-Hughes after another ball into space exploited the Manchester United defenders’ lack of pace.

Under pressure, Jack Fletcher then coughed up possession in midfield, which was quickly pounced on by Brentford to play through Holland for his second goal of the game, but it was too little too late as Manchester United retained their lead to claim the three points.

Three wins from three leave Manchester United as the only club in Premier League 2 left with a 100% record, but they still go into the international break in second, having played a game fewer than Southampton in first.

Match facts

Manchester United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu, Mills, Armer, Amass, T. Fletcher, Thwaites (Orozco 80), Musa (Kana-Biyik 80), J. Fletcher, Lusale (Mantato 30), Ibragimov (Thompson 73)

Unused subs: Heath, Munro, Heath

Goals: Ibragimov 45+4, Helafu 63, Musa 76

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images