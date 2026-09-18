Misfiring Man United ace has missed the joint-most big chances in the Premier League this season

Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the new season, managing just two wins in their first six games. The Red Devils were knocked out of the EFL Cup earlier this week by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Michael Carrick’s team were leading 2-0 after 10 minutes but ended up losing 3-2 after some dismal defending. United also failed to take their chances in the game, with Marcus Rashford missing a glorious opportunity to equalise in the dying minutes.

While the Red Devils were among the top-scoring teams in the league last season after Carrick’s arrival, they have endured tough luck in front of goal this campaign. The English giants have failed to score in two of the four Premier League games this season, winning just one of them, and now sit 13th in the table.

United failed to get the better of Manchester City at Old Trafford last weekend, even though the visitors played more than an hour with 10 men. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to a controversial Erling Haaland goal, with Bryan Mbeumo missing a late chance to secure a point.

A fresh stat about the Cameroonian has now emerged that will cause further frustrations for the Old Trafford faithful.

Mbeumo has missed the joint-most big chances

According to FotMob, no player has missed more big chances in the Premier League this season than Mbeumo. The Cameroonian has missed four big chances so far the joint-most in the English top-flight.

Mbeumo has a shot conversion rate of 14.3% so far. Also among the players who have missed the most big chances in the Premier League this season is Patrick Dorgu (2), who is 21st in the table.

The Dane started the season in the left forward role, but has recently switched to left-back following Luke Shaw’s injury. Marcus Rashford, who has nailed down the left-forward position since his return, has missed one big chance so far, as has new signing Youri Tielemans.

Mbeumo’s season so far

Mbeumo was outstanding for United after arriving from Brentford last summer. The Cameroonian also missed the most big chances (13) among United players last season, but finished the campaign as the Red Devils’ top scorer with 12 goals.

This season, however, the 27 year old has endured a mixed start, which may be one of the reasons for the English giants’ goalscoring woes. Mbeumo failed to find the back of the net in the opening game of the season, which United lost 2-0 to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Cameroonian scored his first goal of the campaign in the 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town last month, where Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick. Mbeumo also found the back of the net in the 2-2 draw against Everton earlier this month.

The player registered his first assist of the season in the 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League last week. He now has two goals and one assists in six appearances across all competitions this season, five of which were starts.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 4 2 - 1 - 360' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - 1 - - 72' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' Total 6 5 2 1 1 - 456'

Final Thoughts

Shay Lacey’s impressive outing in the 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion could put further pressure on Mbeumo. With Amad also in the mix, the Cameroonian will have to step up his efforts if he wishes to retain his place in the starting XI.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images