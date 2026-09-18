Tuchel explains why Kobbie Mainoo didn’t play a single minute at 2026 World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has held his own this season despite the club investing over £150 million in the middle of the park this summer. The Red Devils signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba in a bid to revamp a midfield weakened by Casemiro’s departure.

With Baleba injured, Santos and Tielemans started together against Hull City on opening day, before Mainoo came off the bench. The Englishman, however, has since cemented his place in the starting, forging a solid partnership with the Belgian.

Mainoo has registered one assist in six appearances across all competitions this season, four of which have been starts.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 3 - 1 - - 277' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 24' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - - - - 64' Total 6 4 - 1 - - 365'

Mainoo was once on the fringes of an Old Trafford exit before Michael Carrick’s arrival in January turned his career around. The 21 year old sizzled under the English manager, helping United finish third in the Premier League last season and earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Englishman had a disappointing experience at the summer’s spectacle.

United ace was not granted any action at the World Cup

Mainoo arrived across the Atlantic in exceptional form, fresh from his exploits with the Red Devils. However, Tuchel opted against handing him a single minute at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The young midfielder watched from the sidelines as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the tournament, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Argentina. Mainoo picked up an injury ahead of the third-place game against France and ended the World Cup without featuring at all.

The player was recently named in Tuchel’s squad for the upcoming internationals, raising questions about whether he would have to warm the bench once again. The German manager has now shared his thoughts on the matter,

Tuchel opens up on Mainoo’s World Cup

When asked how much playing time Mainoo would be afforded in the upcoming internationals, Tuchel responded: “I expect him to be on the pitch and it’s my duty to put him on the pitch.”

“That was totally on me, he did not put a foot wrong at the World Cup. He was class in behaviour and on the training pitch.”

“It was a big competition. We also played Reecey in midfield, Elliot Anderson is fantastic, Declan Rice is a very unique player. So we trusted them more than we trusted Kobbie.”

“It was difficult for him, difficult for me. He got injured before the France game [the third-place play-off] so we could not even give him minutes there which hurt me. Maybe he was more hurt but it was my responsibility.”

Final Thoughts

Mainoo’s ability to pick a pass and work in tight spaces make him an asset for United as well as England. Tuchel, as such, must find a way to accommodate the young midfielder in his tactics.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images