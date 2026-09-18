Player ratings: Victor Musa scored the winner but this full-back shined brightest for Man United U21s



Manchester United Under-21s retained their 100% record in Premier League 2 with a 3-2 win over Brentford U21s, a match which contained some controversy.

These are our player ratings for the match. You can read a detailed match report here.

(A score of six is around average.)

Ratings

Cameron Byrne-Hughes – 7 – Made a couple of great saves late in the second half, which secured the three points and denied Brentford a smash and grab.

Yuel Helafu – 8 – A commanding performance at right-back; he was everywhere on the pitch, including making a 70-yard run down the left wing to set up United’s first goal. Due to United’s control of possession, he was allowed to come inside and overload the numbers in central areas while dribbling through the press. His performance was rewarded with a bit of luck, as his speculative shot from long range was deflected past the keeper. The only blemish in his performance was a wayward pass, which he followed up by lunging into a challenge while already on a yellow card.

Albert Mills – 6 – Lost his man for the first goal conceded, but was comfortable for the most part.

Dan Armer – 6 – Very comfortable in possession, but was susceptible to Brentford’s counter-attacks and got caught out with balls into space, as he did not have the recovery pace to keep up.

Harry Amass – 7 – His composure on the ball was key to beating the press in the lead-up to United’s first goal and in general throughout the night. He linked up well with Mantato and, similar to Helafu, found himself picking up a lot of advanced positions as United controlled possession. He could have done better for Brentford’s first goal, though, as he let in the cross too easily.

Tyler Fletcher – 7.5 – Combined well with his brother, picking him out with defence-splitting passes into the left side of the box multiple times throughout the match. He was involved in everything coming through the midfield, playing a part in the build-up to all three goals.

Jim Thwaites – 7 – A decent performance with his usual passing range on show. He spread the play at every opportunity with switching balls to either wing, but could not quite find the killer pass when looking through the central areas.

Victor Musa – 6.5 – An excellently taken goal with a first-time finish, but did not get involved enough from the right wing.

Jack Fletcher – 7.5 – The key to the attack on the night, his passing in tight areas and movement in the final third were often the catalyst to any openings in a compact Brentford side. His work out of possession also made it tough for the visitors to play up the pitch. He had a few half-chances of his own but had to settle for just one assist on the night.

Samuel Lusale – 6 – Recycled possession, which helped pin Brentford back in the opening stages before unfortunately being forced off with an injury.

Amir Ibragimov – 7 – Took his goal very well with a perfectly placed shot and worked hard, putting himself about against a pair of big centre-backs.

Substitutes

Bendito Mantato – 6.5 – Added a bit of urgency and directness to the front three, which looked laboured early on.

Tynan Thompson – 6 – Did not get involved much and, when he did, he had a tendency to hold onto the ball for a bit too long.

Christian Orozco – 6 – Looked comfortable in possession with quick, short passes and made an important clearing header late on from a corner.

Enzo Kana-Biyik – 6 – Thought he was clear through on goal seconds after entering, but was called offside.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images