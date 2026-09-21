Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo: England doubts emerge over Man United duo



An England concern is looming for Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo following the 1-1 stalemate with Fulham.

Mixed fortunes

Rashford and Mainoo endured mixed fortunes as United and Fulham cancelled each other out at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Both were handed starts and thrust into the thick of the action, yet their impact varied wildly. Rashford struggled on the left, missing two clear-cut chances that may have otherwise handed United a much-needed victory.

He has sparkled at times since returning to Old Trafford from his season-long Barcelona loan, but yet again the end product simply wasn’t there.

The forward was eventually taken off and replaced by Joshua Zirkzee, who saw out the rest of the game. Michael Carrick subsequently revealed that Rashford had picked up an issue.

Mainoo, meanwhile, stood head and shoulders above most of his teammates, delivering from start to finish. The midfielder produced his trademark brilliance on the ball and struck up another fine partnership with Youri Tielemans in the middle of the park.

A light in the dark, the travelling supporters audibly booed when Carrick withdrew Mainoo. Carrick later made it clear that Mainoo understood why he had to come off.

Rashford and Mainoo were called up by Thomas Tuchel to the England squad for the international break but according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the United duo are likely to pull out.

England fears

Ornstein writes, “Two other doubts are the Manchester United pair of Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.”

“Although Rashford will be assessed, a hip problem that club have been handling since the World Cup is expected to rule out the 28-year-old forward.”

“Rashford’s Old Trafford team-mate Mainoo played 80 minutes of the game at Craven Cottage on Sunday — however injury means the 21-year-old is also among the likely absentees for England’s training camp and four Nations League fixtures.”

United are next in action on 10 October when they host bottom-of-the-table Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images