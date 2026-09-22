After Sesko’s injury United should push to sign free-agent ex-Newcastle striker who has won CL

Manchester United’s feeble defence has come under fire this season, with Senne Lammens yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League.

INEOS oversaw a nightmare transfer window, failing to address several key concerns and pushing Michael Carrick into the new season with one hand tied behind his back.

Now, United are paying the price for the hierarchy’s stinginess and lack of ambition, as they sit 12th in the Premier League table.

Apart from having to deal with a backline that crumbles under the slightest pressure, Carrick has been forced to rely on Matheus Cunha to play as a false nine, and the Brazilian has largely been an underwhelming presence up top.

Manchester United’s striker conundrum is making Michael Carrick’s life difficult

Benjamin Sesko is Manchester United’s only natural number nine, given Joshua Zirkzee describes himself as nine and a half and plays as if it is a charity outing.

It was widely reported that United aimed to sign an experienced striker, but that did not happen.

Michael Carrick used Bryan Mbeumo through the middle during pre-season. The Cameroonian looked very promising, but Amad’s injury meant he had to return out wide on the right, and instead Matheus Cunha got the nod to play at the centre.

Sesko has shown glimpses of promise as a focal point, but his injury struggles have proven to be a major obstacle. He did not travel to London on Saturday to face Fulham and has also withdrawn from the Slovenia squad.

The 23-year-old is dealing with a shin issue, which kept him sidelined for more than two months over the summer. Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox did not add firepower to United’s attack in the summer window, but they still have an opportunity to amend their transfer mistake.

Joselu could be Manchester United’s perfect target man

Former Real Madrid striker Joselu is available as a free agent after his departure from Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Gharafa, where he scored 28 goals in 58 appearances.

The Spaniard has had a journeyman career, having played in Spain, Germany, England, and Qatar, and his most successful stint came in Madrid during his second spell with Los Blancos as a super sub.

Standing at 6’4″, the towering striker offers an imposing presence to play into and an incredible aerial threat in the box, something United midfielders are crying out for, given their excellent passing range but lack of a target man or runners to make the most of it.

Joselu Stats: 2023/24 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards La Liga 34 10 2 1 - Champions League 11 5 - - - Copa del Rey 2 2 - - - Supercopa 2 - 1 - - Total 49 17 3 1 -

During the 2023/24 campaign, Joselu scored twice late in the game to seal a stunning comeback win over Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Real went on to win the competition.

The 36-year-old has also played for Stoke City and Newcastle United and is well aware of the demands of English football.

Joselu has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga this season, but it is United who are in a desperate need of a player of his profile and experience.

INEOS may not fancy a free transfer at this time of the season, but they cannot expect Carrick or any head coach, for that matter, to do wonders with a striker-less line-up.

United have had more touches (182) in the opposition box than any other team in the Premier League so far this season; they just need a no-nonsense forward to put the ball into the back of the net.

Joselu can do that and potentially save INEOS’s face at the same time!

Featured image by Fran Santiago via Getty Images