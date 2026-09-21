International break is perfect time for United to replace Carrick with German genius who dismantled Arsenal

For an interim manager at a club in crisis, the most important thing is to get players on their side and subsequently lighten the mood in the training ground.

Michael Carrick underlined his excellent man management by doing just that, a stark contrast to his predecessor, Ruben Amorim, who seemed willing to pick fights with anyone who displeased him.

United players enjoyed the freedom on the pitch. Bruno Fernandes was at his prolific best after returning to his favoured role, Casemiro’s towering presence made a massive difference in both boxes, and one game a week meant managing the side’s intensity was not a major concern for Carrick.

Carrick’s at the wheel

Accordingly, Michael Carrick was handed the head coach role on a permanent basis, because, akin to overzealous fans on social media, Manchester United’s hierarchy apparently also make decisions based on vibes rather than research.

Heading into the new season, Carrick was not under pressure to challenge for major trophies, but expectations were there for him to turn United into a more well-rounded team, one that is not reliant on Fernandes to assist at a record-breaking pace and Casemiro to win every aerial duel at both ends.

However, Carrick’s side has not made any progress; in fact, it may have regressed since he first took over the helm.

Compared to Amorim’s side, United enjoy more possession and progress the ball through the thirds more regularly, but they continue to struggle against settled defences. In the Manchester derby, the hosts were more dangerous against eleven men than ten as Manchester City left space to attack in transition. Once they sat deep, United were devoid of ideas.

5 – With five points, this is Manchester United's joint-lowest tally after five games of a Premier League season, also picking up five in 2014-15. Sluggish. pic.twitter.com/UZTBWRpGnm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2026

What’s more damning is his side’s intensity, or lack thereof, with and without possession. Speaking after United’s draw at Fulham, Gary Neville described some players as “mannequins”, insisting: “I’ve never seen a Man Utd team walk out of possession as much as that.”

In February, The Telegraph reported Carrick has shortened United’s training sessions. That approach certainly made his players happy and the side more energetic mid-season, but over time, the lack of physical work in training has made United one of the most unfit teams in the league.

In a recent interview with Rio Ferdinand, Youri Tielemans admitted United did not focus too much on fitness work in pre-season, leaving the former defender baffled.

After five Premier League games, United rank 20th for both distance at high intensity and sprints (via Sky Sports). The Mancunians were outrun and outmuscled by 19th-placed Fulham on Sunday.

Carrick was very quick, unlike his players, to hit back at suggestions United lacked passion during the 2-0 defeat to Hull City on the opening day, and his reaction was not very different after dropping points at Fulham. The Englishman’s failure to work on such a crucial aspect of the game and refusal to acknowledge that it is a problem underlines his naivety and should raise alarm bells at Old Trafford.

Time for the Red Devils to hunt the Seagulls

United fans deserve better and INEOS cannot write off another season in the name of backing their appointment, and it is high time the likes of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox show more proactiveness and ambition, something they fell miserably short of doing in the transfer market.

Carrick did well to steady the ship, and the club legend should be relieved of his duties before it gets toxic at the Theatre of Dreams. United need a manager who is aggressive in training as well as behind the mic, and can instil the same principles and mentality in his players.

Since INEOS are obsessed with Premier League-proven talent, they should set their sights on the south coast for Fabian Hurzeler during the international break.

In the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Hurzeler-led Brighton completely dismantled the Red Devils at their own turf. The two early goals from United did little to deter the Seagulls, who pressed Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro aggressively to win possession several times in the final third. The centre-back pairing, as well as Carrick, could not figure out the way to evade the press.

Meanwhile, in possession, Brighton made a mockery of United’s press, comfortably moving the ball higher up the field. They needed just four passes to take the ball from their third to United’s net to make it 3-2. That was the theme all night and highlighted how well-drilled Brighton are, with even second-string line-up fully aware of the movements and patterns needed to exploit their opposition.

Brighton have been consistently punching above their weight under the 33-year-old tactical genius, who previously earned plaudits for his work at German outfit FC St. Pauli.

Brighton have scored the most goals in the Premier League this term, 16 in 5 games, without any high-profile forward in their ranks and after losing talisman Danny Welbeck to Chelsea in the summer.

Hurzeler is a manager who takes a lot of pride in his attacking philosophy, backs his ideas and players, and is not one to mince his words. Last season, the German took aim at Arsenal’s defensive approach, claiming: “Only one team tried to play football today!”

Over the weekend, he showed how it’s done by thrashing the champions 3-0 at the Amex. Otherwise an extremely solid defensive side, Arsenal’s defenders were forced into making several mistakes, leading to ample space for Brighton attackers to test David Raya.

Arsenal could not get out of their own half as Brighton’s intensity and physicality proved too much for them to handle, and at the full-time whistle, the scoreline flattered Mikel Arteta’s side.

Whether Hurzeler would be open to leaving high-flying Brighton for toothless United remains unclear, but INEOS must try to capitalise on the three-week break to test the waters.

To effectively implement his pressing style, Hurzeler would need a number of signings suited to his setup, and the evidence at hand suggests United’s current recruitment team is incompetent to oversee another rebuild and should not be in charge of transfers in January. But that’s the topic for another day!

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images