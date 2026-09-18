Carrick must unleash 22-yo demon for the first time against Fulham to transform United

In October of last year, ahead of the international break, Ruben Amorim found himself under the spotlight at Manchester United ahead of the clash against Sunderland.

Given the abysmal start to the season, Amorim might not have survived the international break had United failed to beat Sunderland. The Portuguese head coach made a bold decision by handing new signing Senne Lammens his first start in place of Altay Bayindir.

Despite his limited experience, Lammens delivered a resilient performance and kept United’s first clean sheet of the season. The 2-0 victory eased some pressure on Amorim, who then remained at the helm until his fallout with Jason Wilcox at the turn of the year.

Amorim’s successor, Michael Carrick, finds himself in a similar situation at the start of this campaign, and he also has the opportunity to rely on a new signing to potentially extend his stay in the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Carlos Baleba’s Manchester United debut cannot come soon enough

Carlos Baleba was regarded as Ruben Amorim’s dream midfield signing last summer. It took INEOS twelve months, but they managed to strike a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion this summer to land the Cameroonian.

In what was a quiet summer window, the £70 million midfielder was the club’s most exciting addition, and many fans have been eagerly waiting to see Baleba in a red shirt. However, he arrived with an ankle complaint, delaying his Manchester United debut.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the capital to face Fulham, Michael Carrick confirmed Baleba could be available this weekend. “There’s kind of chance with both of them,” he said, referencing the new signing and Luke Shaw.

The 22-year-old, who was sidelined for the whole of pre-season, should ideally be eased into the team and given minutes after the international break. However, Carrick is not in an ideal situation and might not be on the touchline in October if United fail to pick up three points at Craven Cottage.

Last season, United were in desperate need of a calming presence at the back, and Lammens ticked that box exceptionally well. This time around, the Red Devils could do with an injection of infectious energy and intensity.

United made a dream start against Brighton, taking a two-goal lead inside ten minutes, but as the game progressed, the hosts failed to keep up the intensity and allowed the Seagulls to grow into the game.

The absence of energy paved the way for sloppy defending, leading to United squandering their lead. The Old Trafford crowd chanted “United, United” to wake up their stars late in the game, but they remained deflated even while trailing.

What’s more concerning for Carrick is that the performance against Brighton cannot be brushed off as a one-off.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report underlining that United are being regularly outrun by their opposition. The Mancunians rank 14th in the Premier League for distance covered this season. The lack of intensity is highlighted by their 18th rank for sprints and 19th for high-speed runs.

Now, we acknowledge that expecting one player, who might not even be fully fit, to transform United’s work out of possession appears a bit far-fetched, but one can only play the cards he has been dealt, and at this point, turning to Baleba may be the best move Carrick could make to oversee an instant change.

In one of his interviews, Baleba reflected upon his mentality, saying: “When I go on the pitch, my mindset is to tear everything apart and destroy everything in my path. I want to be the best.”

The Cameroon international possesses incredible athleticism, aggression, and the ability to cover large areas.

These traits will make United more secure in transition, as they often look vulnerable when games become stretched. Both Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are excellent with the ball at their feet, but they cannot destroy the play and recover possession like Baleba.

What makes Baleba such a dynamic midfielder is his front-foot approach after winning the ball. The former Lille sensation uses his strength and close control to protect the ball and explode past his opponents, quickly turning defence into attack.

Ball-carrying and ball-winning are Baleba’s defining qualities, and if United had a player like that on the pitch on Wednesday night, Brighton would not have had an easy night at the Theatre of Dreams.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images