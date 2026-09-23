Manchester United make “giant leap” towards new 100,000-seater stadium plans

Manchester United continue to make progress in their quest for a new stadium.

New Trafford

When INEOS took over in 2024, they made building a new stadium a priority.

They set up a task force to plan out the feasibility of a new arena and eventually decided that the club would be better off constructing a new 100,000-seater stadium next to the current Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has described the new stadium as a “Wembley of the North”, something to challenge the England team’s national stadium as the premier football arena in the country.

Obstacles

Like any major project, it has been far from plain sailing so far.

There have been delays over United being able to buy up land to make more concrete plans, but they finally overcame these issues earlier this year.

What’s more, the club have also reportedly decided on who will be the main architects of the project: Foster and Partners.

Latest update

The Sun has provided a positive update for United fans on the future of their new stadium.

The paper reports that, “Manchester United have taken another giant leap forward in their quest for a new £2 billion stadium. The Red Devils set out to replace the 75,000-seater Old Trafford with a colossal 100,000-seater stadium in early 2024.”

The outlet continues to explain that, “the latest green light in a wall of red tape comes with the completion of part of the council’s public consultation process as United look to appease the wider community before they apply for planning permission.”

It is further explained that, “since July, Trafford Town Hall, Media City, Gorse Hill Studios and Metro Sports Club have all held sessions for the local residents to comment on the mega plans. And many more have had their say online.”

United had officials present in every meeting, but it is thought that the plans are heading in the right direction after the consultations with different groups.

Smartframe Old Trafford stadium