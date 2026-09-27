Bruno Fernandes injury: Jorge Jesus describes Man United skipper’s condition as “worrying”

Bruno Fernandes is carrying a hip problem which has affected him for around three matches, with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus admitting that the Manchester United midfielder’s condition is “worrying”.

Fernandes has not trained at all ahead of today’s Nations League clash with Norway and Portugal‘s medical staff are due to assess whether he could feature, creating concern over his availability for United’s busy October schedule.

United face a demanding October schedule

Manchester United are due to face Spurs on 10 October, Atletico on 13 October and Leeds on 18 October. The tight turnaround means any problem lingering beyond the international break would be crippling for United.

That situation comes with United already going through a difficult patch, winning just one Premier League game out of five and being knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Losing Fernandes now would remove the side’s main creative influence at a point when consistency is badly needed.

The immediate priority, however, is determining the severity of the hip issue. No specific recovery time was given, so it remains unclear whether this is simply a case of managing his workload or a problem that could affect his return to club duty.

Jorge Jesus explains Fernandes concern

A Bola carried Jesus’ update when the Portugal coach was asked about both Nuno Mendes and Fernandes before the Norway game.

Jesus said: “Nuno Mendes is not a major problem because he came off with fatigue and not an injury. If I want to, I can use him in the game, provided he gives me good feedback in training.

“The more worrying one is Bruno Fernandes because he played with a problem in his hip, but he really wanted to play. As you saw, he was not even at his usual level.

“We will see whether he is ready for the game and what the doctors say. He will not even train. He has been playing with that pain for around three matches. I have already spoken to him and I would prefer not to risk him, so that I can have him at 100 per cent for the game against Denmark.”

The comments confirm that Fernandes was playing with the same issue for United against Fulham and Brighton, when he came on as a substitute in the second half.

Fernandes remains difficult for United to replace

Jesus’ description of Fernandes pushing to play despite the issue underlines the midfielder’s willingness to make himself available. It also raises the question of whether continued involvement has prevented the hip problem from settling.

If Fernandes cannot immediately return for United, Michael Carrick’s options in attack are dwindling. The head coach is already without Amad and Ben Sesko, so Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee are the only obvious alternatives in the number 10 role.

Another option would be to bring Carlos Baleba into the number six role, allowing either Kobbie Mainoo or Youri Tielemans to play further forward.

United supporters face an anxious wait. With three more Portugal matches in this international break, the national team’s handling of the injury could prove crucial in whether Fernandes returns to Old Trafford fit and available or in need of an extended layoff.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes has played around three matches with hip pain.

Jesus said the midfielder would not train before facing Norway.

Portugal may rest him with the Denmark game in mind.

United have three fixtures between 10 and 18 October.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images