Bruno Fernandes: European royalty waiting for Man United to slip up as they plot blockbuster raid



If there is one player Manchester United cannot afford to lose any time soon, it is Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese broke the Premier League’s assist record last season, and despite a slow start to the new campaign, the club captain already has four goals to his name, including a hat-trick and an assist.

However, the 31-year-old‘s current deal expires next summer, and as of now, there has been no official update regarding a fresh deal.

The Peoples Person had relayed that contract talks had stalled, but INEOS remain confident of breaking that impasse and are ready to smash the club’s wage structure in order to hold on to their talisman.

United-Bruno Fernandes contract talks ongoing

In fact, the 20-time English league champions are planning to trigger the one-year extension option in the attacking midfielder’s contract in order to prevent teams from approaching him in January.

Interestingly, Saudi Pro League sides and Turkish teams remain interested in the Portugal international, while Tutto Juve have claimed that Juventus are also monitoring proceedings with interest.

However, acquiring Bruno Fernandes would be a herculean task for the Serie A giants, considering the United superstar’s enormous wage demands.

Saudi teams are more likely to offer the United No.8 favourable terms, but an official approach from either depends on United’s stance.

Juventus eyeing an opening

“With his contract expiring in June and Manchester United yet to exercise their automatic annual renewal option, Bruno Fernandes’s profile is at the center of the transfer market.

“Bruno Fernandes’s entourage began looking around during the last summer transfer window, exploring possible alternatives to Manchester United. Juventus and AC Milan were reportedly among the clubs contacted.

“The two Italian clubs could therefore once again be interested in the upcoming transfer windows, although a potential deal presents a significant financial obstacle: the Portuguese’s high salary.

“Saudi Arabia also remains a potential option. The financial resources of Saudi Pro League clubs could make competition for major European clubs particularly difficult if Bruno Fernandes actually decides to leave Manchester.”

It is extremely unlikely that United’s co-owners would allow Bruno Fernandes to walk away from the club next summer on a free without tying him down to a new deal.

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