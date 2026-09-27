Man United join Arsenal and Liverpool in January race for Brentford speedster

Manchester United’s slow start to the season has already ignited talk of possible reinforcements in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils focused entirely on midfield in the summer transfer window and ran out of time and resources to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

The English giants are a little short at left-back, having failed to reinforce the position this year. United would prefer a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, with Patrick Dorgu failing to impress in the role.

While the left-back area could be of interest for INEOS at the turn of the year, they could also be tempted to invest in the attack. The Red Devils wanted a new left-forward this summer, but could not get their top targets after Marcus Rashford’s proposed move to Barcelona broke down.

With the Englishman failing to register a goal or an assist so far, the Premier League giants could revisit the position in January. It now appears that they have already identified a possible candidate for the job.

United locked in battle for Kevin Schade

According to Caught Offside, United are ready to battle Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for Brentford forward Kevin Schade. In his column for the news outlet, journalist Mark Brus wrote: “Manchester United could about to get involved in the Kevin Schade transfer saga amid growing uncertainty over his Brentford future.”

“There’s been talk of Brentford trying to convince star player Kevin Schade to sign a new contract after his fine start to the season, but my understanding is that initial contacts earlier in the season have not progressed anywhere meaningful.”

“Sources with ties to the agents industry tell me that Schade is likely to be one to watch in the winter window, even if Brentford are eager to keep hold of the Germany international.”

Schade is under contract until 2028, so a cut-priced move could be possible if he does not renew by January.

Who is Kevin Schade?

Schade rose through the ranks at Freiburg before establishing himself with the senior side. The German forward’s performances with the Bundesliga side caught the attention of Brentford, who signed him initially on a six-month loan in January 2023.

Schade managed to impress the Bees, who made his stay permanent at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been heavily involved since and has also enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign.

Schade has registered three goals in six appearances for the London club this season, all but one of which have been starts.

Kevin Schade Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 3 - - - 448' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 6 5 3 - - - 493'

Schade’s devastating speed makes him an attractive option for the Red Devils, while his versatility could also be an added bonus. The player has ample experience of operating in the Premier League, making him an almost perfect profile for INEOS to consider.

Final Thoughts

United have a good opportunity to rectify their transfer errors from the summer in January, and Schade ticks a lot of boxes. The German could also be a solid replacement for Rashford, whose future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 4/10

Why?

⚠️ Caught Offside does not have a good track record when it comes to United news.

⚠️ Kevin Schade has not been linked with United by any top-tier outlet

TPP view

While Schade has been impressive for Brentford, it might be too soon to suggest that United are willing to battle Arsenal and Liverpool for the German in January.

Featured image by Lars Baron via Getty Images