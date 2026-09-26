Man United ready to undo their summer mistake as they plot January raid for Spanish “revelation”



If there is one area that Manchester United should have strengthened in the summer, it is at left-back.

Yet, INEOS felt that only having Luke Shaw would be enough, despite the Englishman’s poor injury record. The decision has turned out to be a massive mistake, as most fans had pointed out in the summer.

The ex-Southampton ace has already missed three games this season due to injury, and it is clear that Patrick Dorgu is not the best replacement.

Harry Amass is not considered to be ready for the step up, which means Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are likely to be rotated frequently as the season progresses.

United need a new left-back

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Lewis Hall but United’s single-minded focus on revamping the midfield meant that by the time they approached Newcastle, the Magpies shut the door.

The 20-time English league champions plan to go back in for the Englishman next summer, which is why they opted to keep their powder dry even when Alejandro Balde, Jorge Salinas, and David Raum were there for the taking.

United’s co-owners have realised the folly of their ways, which is why Sport Witness have now relayed Mundo Deportivo‘s report that the Old Trafford side are keen to go back in for the Barcelona ace, who was once described as a “revelation” by former boss Xavi.

United’s loan offer did not impress the Catalans, with the 22-year-old also keen to stay and fight for his place.

Alejandro Balde back on the radar

However, Hansi Flick does not seem to rate him, with the Spaniard managing only a 12-minute cameo so far this term.

Which is why the report states that it will be a “Decisive January” for Alejandro Balde with United holding a “firm interest” in him.

The former Bayern Munich boss has made it clear to the La Masia graduate that João Cancelo and Xavi Espart are ahead of him in the pecking order. Flick’s reasoning is that he noticed a “stagnation in his performance” last season

The newspaper report further adds, “The winter transfer window presents a moment that could change Balde’s perception of his future if he doesn’t see an increase in playing time under Flick. United are keeping a close eye on him.”

Whether Barcelona will now be open to a loan deal remains to be seen, or if INEOS will now move on from Hall, who reports suggest could be staying put at St James’ Park. INEOS have a lot to figure out before the winter window opens.

Feature image David Ramos via Getty Images