Former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is yet to decide his next destination after departing Old Trafford as a free agent this summer. The Englishman’s time at the Theatre of Dreams turned out to be an underwhelming affair, with the player managing only 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances across competitions.

Sancho was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle in former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack. Instead, he struggled for form under the Norwegian and had a fallout with his successor, Erik ten Hag.

The Englishman spent the last two and a half years out on loan, starting with a six-month stay at his former club Borussia Dortmund. After a failed temporary deal with Chelsea, who paid a fine to avoid a purchase obligation, Sancho spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, after being considered surplus to requirements by former United head coach Ruben Amorim.

The former Manchester City academy graduate could not find a place in Michael Carrick’s plans either and was allowed to leave in the summer. Sancho, however, has not joined a club so far, and an update on his situation has now emerged.

Sancho ready to wait until January

According to TEAMtalk, Sancho is ready to wait until the turn of the year for the correct move. The report states: “Jadon Sancho is willing to wait until January for the right offer if necessary, with the former Manchester United winger having held talks with several clubs in recent months, and with hopes of a dream move having hit a brick wall, TEAMtalk understands.”

The report confirms that the Englishman has been in touch with several clubs as he decides his next move. It continues: “Sources can reveal that Sancho, who made 39 appearances on loan with Aston Villa last season, has spoken to numerous teams about the prospect of joining them as he weighs up the next step in his career, with discussions taking place in Europe as well as Saudi Arabia, the United States and the Middle East.”

There have been conversations with clubs from the Saudi Pro League as well as Major League Soccer, while there has also been interest from the UAE and Qatar. Meanwhile, a return to Borussia Dortmund has been explored too, although that move is no longer feasible.

Nico Kovac remains an admirer of the 26-year-old but the Bundesliga side are not looking to bring him back. While the player has also been linked with clubs in Russia, these are not viable options for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 9 - 2 - - 873' UEFA Europa League 13 8 1 1 - - 688' FA Cup 2 0 - - - - 37' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 74' Total 39 18 1 3 - - 1,672'

Was Sancho in talks to move to Krasnodar?

The report confirms that there was discussion regarding a move to Krasnodar, but this was initiated by an intermediary rather than the player’s camp. The report continues: “Sources can confirm that intermediaries did hold conversations regarding a potential move to Krasnodar, but those discussions did not come from Sancho’s camp, and he was not seriously considering a switch to Russia.”

There is interest in the Englishman from Germany, France and Spain, but there is nothing advanced on the table at the moment. Como have also considered a move for Sancho, but it is no longer on the cards right now.

The player, however, is willing to be patient and is training with a non-league club in Manchester to maintain his fitness. The report concludes: “Sancho could potentially remain without a club until the New Year if the right offer does not materialise before then.”

“The priority is understood to be finding the right sporting project rather than rushing into a move simply to secure a club.”

Final Thoughts

United upgraded their attack in the summer of 2025, when their decision to allow Sancho to enter the final year of his contract already sealed his future. Having moved on from the Englishman, the Red Devils will now hope that the team will take a step forward this season.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Sancho is yet to join a new club a month after the transfer window closed.

⚠️ This could be speculation on the part of the news outlet.

TPP view

We believe Sancho is assessing his options, but it may be too soon to speculate that he will remain without a club until January.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images